10 Hard-Working Yet Stylish Raincoats For Temperamental Weather

Be prepared for the elements with a supportive piece of outerwear.

If there’s one thing you can guarantee about our notoriously fickle weather patterns, it’s that rain is inevitable.

Several designers and retailers offer an array of supportive waterproof coats, from chic ankle-grazing options to shorter parkas with retro-inspired prints.

When it comes to keeping your raincoat clean, ensure all zippers and fasteners are closed before washing. Cold gentle machine wash in a protective mesh bag using a non-detergent soap (don’t use bleach or fabric softeners).

Here are 10 of the best on our radar right now.

The local maker has delivered one of the best raincoats of the season with its generous length and a hood that buttons securely around the face for extra support.

The raincoat specialist has a range of fashion-forward coats and jackets that look just as good at the club (as in a nightclub, for all you homebodies), as they do in a rainstorm.

A mid-century style coat rendered in a contemporary textile, what makes this Verner option a delight is how it’s rendered in an easy-to-wear teal hue; great with neutrals or paired with seasonal jewel tones.

The boxy silhouette of this raincoat from the Australian stalwart is a perfectly voluminous choice that’s just right for the person who enjoys a layered ensemble for winter.

The best khaki green raincoat is arguably this one created with lightweight waterproof fabrication. Featuring an oversized hood and adjustable toggles, deep envelope pockets at the waist and easy dome closures along the placket, this jacket is all about function.

For something slightly more poetic, this classic, no-frills take on a raincoat is quintessentially Marle.

Again, a raincoat with plenty of deep, big pockets is a key trend we’re noticing with raincoats this season. Adjustable toggle straps at the waist give this coat plenty of shape.

On a dull day, a little colour goes a long way and we love the retro-inspired print of this Scribbler option.

Featuring an A-line silhouette, this is perfect for something full-coverage on your morning commute.

Sport and street collide with this joyful parka from the longstanding partnership between Stella McCartney and Adidas.

