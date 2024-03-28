These 14 Long-Sleeved Tops Are A Safe Bet For Autumn

A modest sleeve length is an easy way to add a layer to an autumnal outfit.

Not a jumper, not a cardigan, not a shirt.

The merits of a long-sleeved top can sometimes be overlooked this time of year, but we’re acutely aware that sometimes it’s all you need to keep an even temperature from morning to night.

Doing away with the need for superfluous bulk and layers, a long-sleeve top is a smart option on its own; or if you’re feeling slightly more creative, layered underneath a summer dress for the perfect outfit formula that pays tribute to the joy of summer dressing, but prepares you for cool days ahead.

As always, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson surveys a range of options that aren’t basic. From a long-sleeved top with strategic flower cut-outs to a collection of sensible options for the office, the long-sleeved top is a wardrobe saviour you’ll likely get a lot of wear out of this year.

Ruching offers a unique point of interest with this option from the local maker, who shares her design ethos here.

A pleated long-sleeved top does away with the need for ironing, an ideal choice for the person on the move who likes to look smart and professional. Style this top with a pair of black trousers.

Stripes will never date and this fresh take on the preppy print is a fun addition to weekend dressing.

From a longtime advocate of a great long-sleeved top in her designs, this updated option is perfect for layering during the cooler months with a great winter coat or blazer.

What better way to keep cloudy days at bay than with a top both warm and bright?

A subversive basic top is a great way to transition from day to night with the easy swap of a blazer and accessories. We love the way this sheer top is both modest and alluring all at once.

For something slightly more sensual, the local designer has a range of great long-sleeved top options, but this shoulder-baring number is a great way to consider a long-sleeved option that’s not too uptight.

Lace is a fabric that deserves a little more credit, and if you’re looking to tap into the dignified Victorian appeal of a long-sleeved skivvy, this would be our pick.

Featuring a drawstring to cinch the waist of this, the designer offers a range of comfortable basics that work well when teamed with some of your more hard-to-style trousers or skirts.

With just enough skin-baring around the decolletage, this fitted option works well with a pair of jeans for the perfect going-out top and jeans formula.

A great layering piece, this cut-out top is an adventurous choice, but when layered over a fitted T-shirt or tank top, it’s an ideal option for a little bit of fun on a crisp day.

A sleek black long-sleeved top is a wardrobe essential, but this one goes the extra mile with its voluminous sleeves and asymmetrical hemline.

An idyllic, abstract print of a field of flowers adds an element of whimsy to an otherwise simple top.

Ribbed and fitted, this lavender number is a great way to stay warm while adding a hit of colour to an outfit made up of neutrals.

