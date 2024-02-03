These white shirts are a wardrobe staple with a point of difference.

Despite a multitude of trends coming from all angles, some wardrobe items are steadfast and true — like a simple white shirt.

It’s the sort of wardrobe item that gets bandied about as a saving grace for days when dressing according to the day’s activities can be tricky. If in doubt, a white shirt offers the simplest of solutions when you’re in a wardrobe funk: fresh, clean-cut, and easy to pair with prints, block colours and other reliable wardrobe separates like jeans or a black work skirt or dinner trousers.

As fashion assistant Annabel Dickson collates below, a white shirt doesn’t always necessarily equate to safe either, as designers push the boundaries with regards to taking a wardrobe essential and transforming it into something that has several points of interest.

Like a romantic frill neck shirt from Mahsa, the sort of shirt plucked straight out of a Sloane Ranger’s style playbook; or the trapeze silhouette of a Kowtow number fashioned from organic cotton and now entirely free of plastic, right down to the last stitch.

Boxy-shaped short-sleeved shirts also work particularly well for all genders — one of my favourites comes from local maker Thom Morison made from 100 per cent organic poplin. I’d wear this open with a white singlet for the last days of summer.

This updated version of a classic features ruching around the bust, allowing for some shaping to form on an otherwise relaxed style. Designed in a sheer Raime fabrication, this shirt is a great option for a dressier occasion by pairing it with black trousers or even a mini skirt.

Not for the faint-hearted and definitely a splurge option, this Simone Rocha creation is an absolute dream. It features an exaggerated maritime-inspired oversized scarf collar with intricate lace detailing and demands an ensemble that leans into Simone’s ethereal tone.

Featuring a ruffled placket and a cropped arm length with cuffs that can be worn flicked out or in depending on the need, this classic style from Mahsa would be a go-to in your wardrobe. Pair with your favourite denim for an elevated essential look.

The Harris Tapper Darby Shirt is an oversized, full-bodied shirt with a deep back pleat and zip front placket closure. An easy “throw-on-and-go” option for those after a no-fuss yet stylish option for their wardrobe.

This billowy sleeve option from local label Ellis showcases a dressier style that still feels easy and wearable. Made with a mid-heavy weight fabrication, it allows the style to remain soft and luxurious with a beautiful drape.

The simplicity of a casual white shirt has been elevated in this instance by Assembly Label opting for a luxurious silk fabrication. Designed for an oversized fit, this pure silk shirt elegantly drapes over the body and exudes a sense of ease.

Another classic option this time featuring our favourite summer fabric: linen! A slightly more breathable and flexible material gives this shirt so many possibilities in your wardrobe. Even better, Juliette Hogan also makes matching trousers.

Local Grey Lynn-based label Thom Morison proves that short-sleeved styles can also be a staple. Made from a crisp 100 per cent organic cotton poplin, this shirt is bound to get frequent use during the warmer months and pairs well with shorts or trousers.

Going 100 per cent plastic-free for all of its garments makes this Kowtow classic white shirt the most sustainable choice. While many shirts offer a generous fit these days, Kowtow has gone back to basics by offering a standard fit that is roomy but not too baggy. A perfect addition for wearing under a blazer or jumper heading into the cooler months.

Featuring a Cuban collar and delicate button spacing, this sweet iteration of a classic short-sleeved shirt is hard to look past. Pair with a full skirt for a true cottagecore look.

This relaxed staple by label Rebe is a modern and updated take on a classic. Pair this shirt, cut in crisp cotton poplin, with its matching shorts for the ultimate leisure set.

A genderless and generous-fitting shirt from Rory William Docherty, this modern take on a tuxedo shirt features a concealed placket and deep French cuffs. This shirt is a perfect counterbalance to a casual bottom half such as jeans or relaxed trousers.

More shopping

What to buy now and love forever.

Extra extra: 14 pairs of statement earrings that say ‘look at me’. Make your ear lobes the main attraction.

Neck minute: 16 halter tops and dresses perfect for peak summer. From elegant party gowns to go-with-everything tops, they’re ready to show some shoulder.

Beaded necklaces, bracelets and earrings that’ll have you totally charmed. Stretching from minimalism to maximalism, bold and brash stones to dainty pearls.

15 chic shirts and blouses that’ll bring a resort state of mind to the office. With relaxed fits and sunny dispositions, they work hard to prop up summer.

17 summer pyjamas you can wear when it’s hot. The hottest summer pyjamas are also the coolest. From Te Tai Tokerau to NYC, stylist Thistle Brown’s cult label comes to town.