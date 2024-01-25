From elegant party gowns to go-with-everything shirts, these halterneck tops and dresses are ready to show some shoulder.

The vitality of the halterneck is as much about its fun design rubric — shoulder-bearing! Criss-crossing! — as it is about fashion faithfully abiding to its cyclical wave — less divisive than cargo pants, more sheathing than a crop top. This summer’s halter interpretations lay the perfect foundation for right now. There are dresses to dance in and tops that are truly thoughtful when it comes to keeping you cool and comfortable.

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson selects some of the best halterneck tops and dresses of the season, from a draped cream Paris Georgia bodysuit to a linen Ruby mini rendered in a picnic-pretty gingham.

A little bit Grecian, a little bit swaddling, this cream bodysuit from local label Paris Georgia has the brand’s hallmark elegance and not-so-traditional twist on form.

Realisation Par has found a way to make its signature dresses feel uniformly fresh, and this polka dot number is one such example. It has an adjustable tie neck, for practicality, and a scoop back, for added romance.

The perfect dress for that garden party, this Karen Walker option is ruffled, floaty and made from organic cotton.

For those who want the plunge of a cowl neck, this buttery version by Orseund Iris is designed with sultry, floor-slinking proportions.

Ruby’s playful approach to daily style is what makes the New Zealand brand a perennial favourite. Here, a linen mini goes blue and white and check, a lovely medley that feels primed for a picnic.

Pleats, please! This A.L.C midi dress is belted and features a cross-over skirt, all of which lend it a quiet sophistication.

Glossy, silky, with internal French seams, this piece is a classic iteration of the halterneck style.

Stretch crepe knit on the top, billowy cotton skirt on the bottom — this split dress from Esse feels sculptural and easy, a piece that can be layered up or worn on its own for a look that’s eye-catching yet understated.

We love this top from Par Moi — the flower, the candy-cane fabric (cut from deadstock cotton), the thoughtfulness (it’s made to order).

Liquid blue, this occasion dress from Caitlin Crisp is perfect for a wedding or fancy soiree. It’s cut on the bias, and made of silk.

There’s much to be said for the generosity of a wrap top. For added comfort, this version from Dominique Healy includes a thin elasticated band. Wear it with your favourite jeans or its matching Zelda skirt.

Australian label Christopher Esber knows how to do daring well, and this dress has plenty of play, from its deep V-neck to its lime colourway.

Sophisticated and simple in equal measures, Camilla & Marc has the perfect acumen for crafting a more structured halter dress, the kind that can be found worn over lace trousers.

An LBT (little black top) is a wardrobe mainstay. Consider this option from Sir The Label, made of sheer mesh that’s double layered at the front for coverage.

Want something less opaque? Enter this coffee-hued asymmetrical top from Venroy, with a gentle cowl neck and plenty of sheer.

Summer suiting may sound stifling, but not when you’ve got a breathable vest. This crisp oatmeal option from St Agni has a bare-all back and the kind of loucheness you want from something linen.

