Sorry, mini purses, these grand designs mean big business.

For anyone looking to invest in a work bag this year, consider one with plenty of room. As fashion assistant Annabel Dickson showcases below in this assortment of work totes, these are the sort of carry-alls that offer room for everything from agendas, laptops, and drink bottles in one fell swoop.

A decent-sized bag for everyday use is an investment, so look for details like the strength of a strap or how the base offers support for all your sundry items.

A bucket style like the Yu Mei bag below is an easy shape to carry, but if you’re in the market for something with a little more width, we have options.

Saben’s Tilbury shoulder bag is perfect for the busy person who likes to throw everything into one convenient bag in a textural moc-croc double-faced leather, while Karen Walker’s generously sized Monogram Carry On Bag is the perfect option for the person who clocks up air miles on duty.

Convenience and style are what underpins this selection of great big bags, so take your pick.

A spacious holdall from designer Jessie Wong, the Teresa bag fits a laptop and comes in this easy-to-style chocolate leather, featuring an interior hanging pocket, shoulder strap and custom Yu Mei toggle closure.

A tactile PVC canvas tote with waterproof cotton lining, this is perfect for the person with likes a flash of colour.

The local handbag stalwart offers up one of the best options on the market right now with its smart, textural design and elegant simplicity. A bag that’s quite happy being the supporting act to any office attire.

A basket bag is another great alternative if you need something that supports a smaller purse and is great for diaries, agendas and laptops encased in their own cases for easy access.

Featuring an easy magnet close top, this soft, shrunken pebble leather is a cushy bag option that looks particularly great on someone with a more organic style sensibility.

A jolt of blue is an easy way to add a strong colour to a look, particularly if you prefer to dress in more sombre hues. What’s great about this option is that it features a removable, washable, cotton-zipped interior pouch with leather trim detailing.

The Emilia large tote bag is crafted from high-quality pebble leather, featuring interior pockets and comfortable shoulder straps, rendered in a sophisticated navy blue.

The local label is working towards utilising the power of wool with its range of products, and this sleek tote is perfect for someone with a lot of technology to lug around, the padded fabric offering plenty of extra support.

Made from premium Italian leather, this bag fits a 13-inch laptop and is a great option for those who prefer their accessories minimalist and sleek.

The ultimate carry-all from the beloved local maker, this perfectly slouchy option has plenty of space for a laptop and more. Made from buttery soft Italian nappa.

The ideal choice for someone who is always on the move, this wide carry-all serves as the perfect travel companion/cabin luggage.

The local brand doesn’t just do great footwear, its range of bags is also an ideal investment at a decent price point.

Why not consider something with a little personality? Featuring wide shoulder straps, this slouchy metallic option is a surefire way to turn heads.

If you’re on a budget, the Australian retailer has a range of decent bag options, and we love the minimalist approach of this simple design.

Messenger-style bags are a great way to harness additional support, flung over the shoulder or conveniently strapped across the body.

