18 Easy Beach Cover-Ups For A Layer Of Chic

Pareos, lavalavas, sarongs and luscious wraps to indulge in all summer long.

As a Pacific Island nation, it’s not surprising to see an exchange in dress in our corner of the world, and during the warmer months, you’ll often find me sporting a lavalava with a pair of jandals off-duty. Growing up with Samoan aunties and uncles who’d wrap theirs in various ways from a wrap skirt to a halter-neck dress (and even a bag), the versatility of this simple, colourful piece of fabric is the sort of easy, free-flowing seasonal wardrobe item that supports and serves you well as an added layer.

For summer, there’s an array of sarongs to delve into that offers an easy post-swim wrap when you’re heading back to shore for lunch or transformed into a top or dress for cocktails on the deck. Whatever the situation this summer, an easy wrap offers the perfect versatility for days like this, when you don’t even have to think twice about what to wear.

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has compiled a helpful assortment of wraps that you can shop right now, including an easy bohemian print from Spell Designs, along with a painterly print from Knuefermann that spotlights designer Turet Knuefermann’s love of South American flora and fauna.

The below selection features options for women. However, the reality is that a sarong or a lavalava can be worn by any gender, so take your pick.

For something minimalist, this beautiful silk option has a graphic border that offers a point of interest when wrapped in a variety of ways.

For a retro-inspired print, we love the bold combination of a graphic print with a striking vivid hue.

A luxe option is always fun to explore, and Italian print maestros know a thing or two about a joyous print.

Perfect for women and men, this organic print is the perfect layer for the beach post-swim.

We're inspired by designer Turet Knuefferman's recent trip to Costa Rica, where her love of the natural environment was evident.

The brand is synonymous with artful prints. This is the sort of thing anyone can wear to the beach or even a summer festival.

Mirco floral prints lend well to a sarong shape too, and this bohemian-inspired print is an ideal option to wear beyond the beach. Try this over a pair of light-wash summer jeans and a going-out top for a festive nod to Y2K styling.

As you can see, this sarong makes for a great summer beach dress. Now this is what we call versatile. The Draa Sarong features spiralled motifs that represent the meandering rivers of the Draa Valley in Morocco.

Featuring a beautiful hand-drawn floral print, this is an ideal option for the beach but also a summer special occasion or garden party/picnic.

An artful print on a black base offers a dramatic print to shine — we’d wear this over a simple black swimsuit for maximum impact.

A graphic black and brown floral print is an easy, versatile colour combination that works well across various summer occasions.

For something with a slightly shorter length, this is a safe bet from the Australian retailer.

Made from a soft crinkled linen cloth, this chic option is perfect with other complementary linen tops.

For something with a modern twist, why not try a pinstripe at the beach? This elegant number is the sort of thing that could segue nicely into January workwear as a simple skirt with a white shirt.

The local favourite also offers up her vision of a simple wrap for every occasion.

For a jolt of blue, try this colour-blocking option. Available in a variety of colours.

Another great singular colour option, this number is made in India from 100 per cent organic cotton.

The local scarf brand makes generously sized scarves that work as a sarong and can be fashioned into an easy summer wrap dress.

