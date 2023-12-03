19 Stylish Pairs Of Sandals For Summer, From Chunky Flats To Elevated Slip-ons

The best sandals are easy, heat-friendly, and won’t compromise on style or comfort.

It’s officially open season when it comes to your footwear of choice. For summer, there’s a veritable array of sandal styles that work for whatever occasion you may find yourself in over the warmer months.

There are sandals with multiple straps and buckle details, and others in woven textures that add a point of interest to otherwise minimalist looks.

The secret to enjoying the array of chunky-soled sandals is to experiment with the assortment of 90s-inspired summer separates on offer right now, the silhouette of a chunky soled-sandal reminiscent of the era that gave us other greatest sartorial summer hits like strapless tops, asymmetrical skirts over trousers and whimsical accessories.

When it comes to attire for the beach, why not invest in sandals that come in a saturated bright? Alohas red and pink number adds a sense of unexpected fun in a sea of tasteful beige classics, as does a moc snakeskin pair in burnt orange from Beau Coops. Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has rounded up some of the best sandals to shop now.

What to wear now and love forever.

