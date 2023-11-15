The best bridesmaid and wedding guest dresses are the ones you’ll want to wear again.

What is love? At approximately this time last year, we asked extremely stylish couples to share their answers. Maybe it’s pottering around the house, cooking and drawing and dancing. Maybe it’s the little things, a first kiss after conflict, making a cup of tea without being asked — a gesture. Maybe it’s attending a celebration of it, a party for people to share their love of people in love — a wedding.

For this particular occasion, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has selected an array of dresses to wear in the spirit of love, from a ruffled one-shoulder gown with a dramatic, sculptural bow from Rachel Gilbert, to a slinky pink bias-cut from Caitlin Crisp. Much like a good relationship, these are dresses that have fun and will stand the test of time.

Special days, special moments.

