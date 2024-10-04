The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Method Man To Margaret Qualley

No theme, no parameters, just some good outfits.

Fashion week has wrapped, and there’s been plenty of other events on the calendar. Miu Miu runway alumna Dr Qin Huilan 覃医生, Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Zenda and swathes of other celebrities were in Paris for the shows; elsewhere stars had films to promote and interviews to give.

All of it calls for dressing well and making an impression – in the old sense of the word and the new.

So, What caught our eye?

Method Man

Overtly logoed garb doesn’t always land, but this Prada sweater looks great on Method Man. Maybe it’s the age factor, or that he looks resolutely relaxed talking to American TV host Seth Myers.

Sarah Paulson in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

She’s just so good at wearing avant-garde fashion and superbly cooked fits. This is so weird and fun, but it isn’t wearing her. Paired back accessories were a smart move – let the ensemble do the work, don’t clutter it up – and her makeup is tonally cohesive with the vibrant tamarillo in this Bottega Veneta outfit.

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton show at the Louvre during Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Zendaya

A great example of volume. By blowing up the proportions, what would have been a conservative, uptown-y ensemble becomes, instead, camp and theatrical. Zendaya’s wearing Louis Vuitton and Bulgari.

Jim Simpson and Sigourney Weaver are seen leaving the St Regis hotel in Venice. Photo / Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

So chic. Some masterful print-on-print layering here. Love the little bag, and the earrings. She’s all dressed up for a dinner for Bottega Veneta and Kering Beaute.

Dr Qin Huilan at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / @i_doctor_qin

Dr Qin Huilan 覃医生

The Miu Miu runway alumna was at the brand’s Paris show in this brilliant outfit; it’s eclectic and fun, playing with tropes of taste and class (frequent fodder for Miuccia right now). It’s also, most importantly, wearable.

Ayo Edebiri, Hari Nef and Greta Lee at the Business of Fashion BoF 500 Class of 2024 event during Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri, Hari Nef and Greta Lee

What better for an industry event during fashion week than three looks plucked straight off the catwalk? Ayo and Greta, both styled by Danielle Goldberg, are wearing Loewe (I loved those gravity-defying floral frocks from the show) while Hari is wearing Valentino. The actress is a longtime muse of Alessandro Michele and has clearly followed him from Gucci to Valentino – as have many other A-listers, who reported for duty at his runway debut for the house in Paris.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the Louis Vuitton show at the Louvre during Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Another example of uplifting design, this time on Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who’s at the Louis Vuitton show.

Margaret Qualley attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Margaret Qualley

She’s a Chanel girl and it just works. (Have you seen The Substance yet? You should).

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland.

