An exclusive runway debut for one of the world’s leading luxury brands marks a pivotal moment for the Auckland teen.

The business of model exclusives - where a model works solely for one brand - requires a strategy that can often take months of planning between a model’s local agent, her international agent and influential casting directors.

This morning in Paris to round off the Paris Fashion Week circuit, Auckland student Izzy Cowdell walked exclusively for Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2025 runway show in front of leading industry figures such as Vogue global editorial director and Condé Nast’s chief content officer Anna Wintour, along with celebrities including Zendaya, Jennifer Connelly, Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander.

Another influential figure is Nicolas Ghesquiere, the French-Belgian fashion designer who has been the women’s creative director for Louis Vuitton since 2013, and who would have played a part in the Aucklander’s runway debut for the luxury brand. Her look was a signature of the designer known for combining the brand’s craft heritage with sci-fi references; a buttoned-up silk top with oversized pockets rendered with a painting of an otherworldly scene layered over a sequin tassel skirt.

Izzy Cowdell walks exclusively for Louis Vuitton. Photo / Getty Images

For her worldwide exclusive, Izzy was required keep the details private on social media. The keen marathon runner has built her portfolio steadily for the past three years, previously appearing in campaigns for local handbag brand Georgia Jay; and prior to her relocation to Europe, a video in collaboration with Viva and Juliette Hogan to mark the designer’s 20th anniversary this year after walking for the designer’s runway show at New Zealand Fashion Week 2023.

Represented by Unique Model Management in Auckland since 2021, Izzy's exclusive was brokered by her international agent at Premier Models in London, the renowned agency who have played a part in the careers of some of the world's leading modelling names including Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington.

“When Andrea my director of fashion and commercial bookings met her, we both saw immediately that she had this beautiful energy,” explains Izzy’s head booker and founder of Unique Models Ursula Seven, whose daughter Zippora Seven is another leading New Zealand model who has previously graced the covers of two Viva covers over the years.

“Izzy has that so-called X-factor, which is about having all of the pieces of the puzzle including personality, family support and an amazing work ethic that are needed to be a star model.”

Joining in the footsteps of other Kiwi models who have gone on to do well internationally in recent years including Lili Sumner, Jordan Daniels, Manahou Mackay, and Grace Cox (who walked an exclusive show for Gucci earlier this year), Ursula is quick to point out that the road to success for any New Zealand model looking to crack the notoriously difficult world of top modelling requires focus, patience and perseverance.

“The preparation for these big moments starts here in New Zealand spanning years from the first day that models start out” she says. “It takes a very long time for any model to be an ‘overnight success.’”

Photo / Grace Difford

“Modelling, like most jobs in the performing arts, is not an easy or linear career path - it’s challenging work. It’s all the monotonous walking practices, the hundreds of polaroid sessions that they do, meeting and talking with people at various levels. All the bookings they start out with New Zealand designers and magazines, helps prepare them to learn the skills they need to be professionals in the industry” says Ursula “and then when they are ready, we support them in choosing responsible and caring international agents who are with them every day as their key contact while they’re away from home.”

“The modelling landscape has changed hugely since Andrea and I set up Unique, making it a lot harder for Kiwi models to make it big overseas,” says Ursula, who is considered by the local fashion industry as one of New Zealand’s leading talent scouts and agents.

“But models with the right support and an understanding of the reality of the time, hard work, patience, grit and longevity needed to make a long successful career in the industry can still have great careers. However, they need to understand that it doesn’t happen overnight and there is no magic wand. It takes time and work and there will be many setbacks among the triumphs along the way.”

Having her family with her along the journey has played an important part in the model being able to navigate the industry.

“Izzy also has amazing family support and has been accompanied by her mum Roz for nearly all her time overseas. It takes an entire support team for Kiwi models to be ready for the pressure and difficulty of their international debut, and at that point, we are there when needed to be their cheerleaders and to celebrate their success.”

