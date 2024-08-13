Ahead of sailing’s biggest event kicking off in Barcelona next week, leading New Zealand model Manahou Mackay puts the latest Louis Vuitton nautical-themed capsule collection through its paces. Vamos!

This year’s overwhelming influx of sportswear-inspired fashion has contributed to some of the sub-trends we’ve encountered so far – from retro-inspired kicks to technical hiking gear worn around the clock. For uncertain times, we dress for comfort and practicality. This week we look to the added allure of luxury with Louis Vuitton’s launch of a capsule collection to commemorate its return to title sponsorship duties for the forthcoming Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, which runs from August 22 to October 20 in Barcelona, Spain.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen nautical and sailing-inspired fashion make an impact; from our own heritage sailing brands such as Line 7 and Canterbury of New Zealand through to more progressive designs at Maggie Marilyn and Wynn Hamlyn, New Zealanders understand the appeal well.

But Louis Vuitton’s luxe interpretation combines the brand’s signature French style with innovative fabrics and design techniques, and for this dedicated collection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, bags and accessories, the cohesive range considers all facets of a daily wardrobe, from daytime adventures to leisurely eveningwear. Three themes merchandise this year’s collection – “Riding the Waves” for technical pieces, “A Day on the Deck” for sporty day wear, and “Elegant Summer Evening” wear.

Louis Vuitton has been a sponsor of the America’s Cup since 1983, with the competition for the 2017 America’s Cup in Bermuda changing its format and name to the Louis Vuitton Challenger’s Trophy until it ceased its sponsorship the last time the sailing regatta took place, in Auckland 2021 when Prada was the sponsor.

Now Louis Vuitton is back and has put its name to the pre-America’s Cup challenger series (entitled the Louis Vuitton Cup) as well as the America’s Cup itself. Grant Dalton, chief executive of the 173-year-old regatta and head of the cup defender, Team New Zealand, said Louis Vuitton’s return reaffirms the event’s prestige.

“We are working every day to make the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona the most exceptional ever,” he said. “By bringing its name and its spirit to the event, Louis Vuitton is once again part of our pursuit of excellence.”

To help celebrate the new collection, two Sydney-based New Zealand creatives and Viva contributors Derek Henderson and Manahou Mackay teamed up to showcase pieces from the new range, available to shop now in-store and online.

A "Riding the Wave" theme is inspired by the precision of sailing, with technical “skipper” windbreakers and shorts. Photo / Derek Henderson

Featuring the brand’s iconic Damier check rendered in tricolour tones, this reversible windbreaker is lined with a soft jersey interior, featuring an elasticated hem and cuffs. A pair of shorts and sneakers complete the sporty silhouette. But it’s the unabashed clash of prints that we love about this entire ensemble – energetic and bold.

Utilitarian trousers rendered with subtle details of the brand's monogram motifs also nods to the style and colours of maritime signal flags. Photo / Derek Henderson

POWER PLAYER

Cargo trousers are an easy way to implement a sense of utility-inspired dressing into a nautical-inspired outfit, especially in a classic navy.

Sophisticated attire also complements sportier pieces in the collection, providing the perfect template of after-five dressing with chic tailoring. Photo / Derek Henderson

EVENING STANDARD

For a fresh take on after-five dressing, the subtle check on these flared, denim evening trousers and matching jacket is an elegant consideration tailored from a fluid cotton and wool crepe. The jacquard Damier band distinguishes the outside of each leg of these trousers.

The iconic Damier check is reimagined in sharper denim separates, perfect for the day or evening. Photo / Derek Henderson

MAN ABOUT TOWN

Crisp denim is a hero fabric in the collection, and for a unique proposition, this Italian denim set is both refined and relaxed. Perfect for spectator activities in the day, we'd style this set with a pair of sandals or socks and loafers for a contemporary take on double-denim. Featuring a graphic monogram multi-flags print that cleverly combines the brand's Damier and monogram flower details across the front.

This year we've explored how technical fabrics and sportswear has shaped the way we dress now, and this cpasule collection harnesses some of those ideas and silhouettes. Photo / Derek Henderson

TECH SUPPORT

A subtle floral monogram print adds a point of interest to this water-resistant jacket. Featuring a handy drawcord to cinch the waist and a double-facing zipper, it’s the ideal outerwear of choice for warm days and cool nights.

Smart tailoring offers plenty of scope for versatile dressing as temperatures heat up. Photo / Derek Henderson

SHORT STORIES

An open-collared overshirt is a sophisticated offering, with matching shorts, both pieces are tailored from a sophisticated cotton fil coupe jacquard in pale grey and black tones.

Collectors T-shirts are a great all-day everyday layering item or worn on its own. Photo / Derek Henderson

STATE OF MIND

Sometimes all that’s required is a subtle piece of jewellery to help elevate a classic T-shirt to the next level, and the collection’s logo T-shirt is a prime example of a timeless wardrobe staple that will last the distance.

Louis Vuitton’s historical graphic “V” forms a recurring motif. Photo / Derek Henderson

BRAND LOYAL

Louis Vuitton’s historical graphic “V”, a signature code developed by Gaston-Louis Vuitton, forms a recurring motif throughout the unique collection. Utilising the colour and distinctive designs of maritime signal flags, these preppy details are small yet impactful.

This Capucines handbag comes in a soothing shade of blue. Photo / Derek Henderson

SHOULDER PLAY

The house is synonymous with its collection of handbags and one of its most sophisticated is its Capucines style. Featuring a rolled-leather top handle and a wide removable strap for shoulder and cross-body carry, the versatility of a Capucines is the ideal companion for any occasion (we especially love how this is a soothing shade of blue, a nod to sky and sea).

Louis Vuitton introduces a ready-to-wear collection to capture the excitement the world’s premier sailing regatta. Photo / Derek Henderson

TEAM SPIRIT

Sydney-based models Manahou Mackay and Jy Aoukar unite to celebrate this seminal capsule collection which is also supported by a range of accessories including baseball caps and reversible monogram bucket hats, as well as a charming blue whale pouch.

Photographer / Derek Henderson. Model and stylist / Manahou McKay from IMG. Model / Jy Aoukar from Priscillas. Hair / Kyye. Make-up and grooming / Sean Brady.

Fun things to do in Barcelona

Barcelona-bound for the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup? Here are six recommendations to consider while in the Catalan capital.

CAFFEINE FIX: Enjoy a crema catalana amid the gilded adornments of the Cafe de l’Opera. This historic cafe is the veritable cultural and political soul of the city. Spend a good half hour drinking in the mood of Barcelona. Cafeoperabcn.com

BODEGA BOUNTY: This chic bodega, is also a boutique hotel restaurant, a perfect pit-stop for a bite while shopping or an easy meal cooked by a team of dynamic young chefs dishing up falafels with olives and labneh, carrot tatin, steak tartar or taglioni with parmesan and sage. Casabonay.com

CULTURAL CAPITAL: Admire the perfectly preserved wall paintings from Romanesque churches at the Museu Nacional d’Art. The palace houses one of the most extensive collections of medieval wall paintings in the world. Museunacional.cat

CUSTOM MADE: Get measured for a bespoke suit, shirt or jacket at Santa Eulalia. Originally a textile store, Barcelona’s 180-year-old luxury brand emporium still has an old-school couture atelier. Twelve artisans apply their flair and expertise to tailoring fully customised items. Santaeulalia.com/en-int

TO MARKET: Wander among the stalls at La Boqueria market and take in the hustle and bustle. Feast on empanadas for breakfast: hot pasties stuffed with Barcelona’s prime foods, from chorizo to spinach and ewe’s cheese. Usually simply referred to as La Boqueria, the large public market in the Ciutat Vella district of Barcelona is a cultural institution. Boqueria.barcelona

NIGHT CAP: Drink a Tina Turner cocktail at MutiClub. This curious cocteleria was imagined by Barcelona’s advertising guru, Kim Díaz, in memory of David Bowie. It has a menu called Let’s Drink and cocktails named after the Thin White Duke’s friends: Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, Roxy Music, Pink Floyd, John Lennon, et al. @Muticlub

For the first time, the Louis Vuitton City Guide series focuses on Barcelona, publishing an edition available on August 23.

