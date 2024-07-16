Winter Fashion: How To Style Sporty Separates For The Perfect High-Low Outfit

Tactile fabrics combined with something luxe — the best way to approach the assortment of technical sportswear right now is to elevate it to the next level. Have fun.

When approaching this week’s cover shoot, we considered the practical appeal of sportswear — hoodies, rugby jerseys, windbreakers, puffer jackets, cycling tops and motorcycle leathers all make a cameo appearance. Yet as we’ve noted with some of this year’s key micro-sportswear trends from Gorpcore to the proliferation of motorcycle accessories and tennis whites, the magpie mix of pieces makes this year’s sportswear remix a highly individual and contemporary affair.

Whether your style leans towards the avant-garde or preppy, much of our wardrobe is based around casual textures and silhouettes. Inspired by some of the year’s key sporting events, there’s plenty of fun to be had when taking sporty separates and elevating them slightly so you end up with an ensemble that works for both night and day. In the depths of winter, it pays to have fun with your wardrobe.

There’s something valuable about experimenting with layers, unique fabrics and colour this time of year when getting dressed for winter can be an unmotivating task. We get it — it’s cold, it gets dark early, and you’d rather live in your PJs. However, don’t give up and succumb to a dreary disposition. Below is an assortment of ideas to inject a dose of joy and practicality into dressing that feels of the moment and surprisingly easy to achieve.

Photo / Matt Hurley

Practice Run: The faithful hoodie

Invest in a boxy hoodie, preferably oversized for a chic top option to pair with something special on the bottom.

As we recently explored, hoodies are a national wardrobe staple. Cushy, enveloping, soft, hoodies have inspired a multitude of designers to continue delivering their take, with a concerted effort to redefine ithe garment’s shape. Some of the designer hoodie options out there have played with proportion; they’re boxy in the torso and made from much heavier cotton jersey, not unlike the feeling of having a weighted blanket on top of you. A fresh grey marle hoodie works well with a more luxe texture like leather or sequins for a surprisingly chic and comfortable approach to dressing for a night out. Gucci hoodie $1400, shorts (POA) and Jackie 1961 bag $3400. Some of our favourite local hoodies include the boxy hoodies at Entire Studios and Marlow.

Photo / Matt Hurley

All Blacks: The half-zip cycling top

Use sporty black separates as a base for a dramatic textural, all black ensemble.

Not a skivvy and not quite a jumper, an easy-wearing cycling top is a unique proposition when you’re looking for an additional layer to wear underneath a jumper or a blazer without the bulk. For someone always on the move, the quick-drying properties of this Nike Dri-FIT Element top gives you soft, smooth coverage that can be worn on its own or as an extra layer. It easily adjusts at the neck and sleeves so you can stay comfortable as you heat up and cool down. Even better, it’s made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibres. By keeping this as a base, you can work in other complementary textures. In this case, we added some drama by way of a unique Comme des Garçons harness ruffle sleeve piece, $985, from Zambesi, styled with a pair of smart Cos leather trousers (POA). Nike half-zip top $90. Meadowlark sterling silver floral earrings $535. Single silver clip-on Cos earrings (POA).

Photo / Matt Hurley

Player of the Day: The rugby jersey

The eternal appeal of an old-school rugby jersey offers a multitude of ways to look pulled together, but still casual.

Photo / Matt Hurley

Trail Blazer: The puffer jacket

Just because Gorpcore continues to trend, it doesn’t mean your styling needs to be confined to the outdoors.

In fact, most people who love technical outdoor gear have never been on a hike. The practicality of garments worn for hikes or trails makes technical outdoor gear appealing. Puffer jackets are a mainstay of New Zealand wardrobes, so consider one from an outdoor specialist in a vibrant hue for any time of day. Here, we’ve styled one in a jewel tone, slightly oversized and enveloping like an opera coat on a cold night out to the theatre. It’s totally justified! Kathmandu jacket $199 and backpack $225. Paris Georgia dress $990. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $350 (a pair).

Photo / Matt Hurley

Jersey Girl: The sweatshirt dress

A simple dress both tactile and comfortable takes its hallmarks from sportswear’s love of casual sweatshirt material.

Classic grey marle sweatshirt material is a casual fabric relied on by many designers for something easy to wear. Opt for the various great marle dresses available to shop right now, including a long-sleeve grey marle dress from Moochi and this easy grey marle number from Caitlin Crisp, perfect for layering over a skivvy. For winter, Kate Sylvester offers this Winter Rose dress $329, complete with a semi-fitted bodice featuring a floral motif at the bust. Gucci handbag $3190. Mykita sunglasses (POA).

Photo / Matt Hurley

Training Ground: The windbreaker

Retro-sportswear is having a moment, providing plenty of opportunity to experiment with nostalgic colours and textures.

A classic lightweight windbreaker is a sportswear staple for all seasons. This retro-inspired windbreaker from Cotopaxi is emblematic of the brand’s colourful collections, which consist of clothing and accessories. Matched with a special metallic blazer from local label Rory William Docherty, this is one way to add colour and comfort to an outfit that can be worn around the clock. Rory William Docherty blazer, crafted from bonded foil and lined with viscose and jeans (POA). Cotopaxi jacket $160. Cotton On socks $5. Vintage rugby boots are the stylist’s own.

Photo / Matt Hurley

After Hours

Sportswear shapes and textures needn’t be confined to the obvious.

Like an enveloping heat-providing survival blanket, Rory William Docherty’s unique metallic dress, which was shown in May at Australian Fashion Week, is a welcome reminder of how tactile fabrics can inspire how we think about fabrics. Waterproof and warm, Rory’s unique dress is made from bonded metallic foil and lined with viscose for easy comfort, (POA). Cos clip-on earring and ring (POA). Jasmin Sparrow earring $350 (a pair).

Photographer / Matt Hurley. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Model / Lara Joy Shilhansl from All is for All. Hair and makeup / Kiekie Stanners. Shoot assistant / Madeleine Crutchley.

