You Need A Drink Bottle. These Are The Most Stylish Of Them All

Whether you’re roaming the great outdoors or camping out at work, stay hydrated with these robust and eye-catching drink bottles.

When we think of accessories, we’re usually drawn to everyday jewellery, warming layers and practical bags. However, the inarguable practicality of a solid drink bottle should not be overlooked.

In this collection, curated by eagle-eyed fashion assistant, Annabel Dickson offers a sense of fun with vibrant colours (also making them easy to spot in your workout bags or work tote). The bottles and cups are ergonomic and well-made too, so you can ensure you’re investing in a vessel that will go the distance.

Bink 800ml drink bottle, $79, from Father Rabbit

Nalgene 1L drink bottle, $39, from Coffee Outdoors

Project Pargo 750ml drink bottle, $79, from Paper Plane

Kinto 580ml drink bottle, $99, from Everyday Needs

Skelton travel mug, $60, from True Store

