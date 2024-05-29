11 Of The Most Reliably Warm Skivvies For Winter

Need an additional layer to keep you toasty this season? Reach for a high-neck top both elegant and cosy.

Whatever you want to call them — skivvy, polo-neck, turtle-neck — one thing is certain; the skivvy is one of those wardrobe staples that offers plenty of added warmth when temperatures cool.

Some could argue that a skivvy can be somewhat restrictive; having a garment sitting high and taut around the neck isn’t necessarily everyone’s idea of an ideal winter layer, but there’s an assortment of comfortable options that offer plenty of warmth and support without feeling overly confined.

From ribbed knit to plush wool options, if there’s one seasonal investment piece to consider now, it’s the versatility of a top you can easily wear throughout the week. Layered underneath a blazer is a fashion trope that still holds up when it comes to wearing a skivvy to the office during the day, while in the evening it’s an ideal option layered underneath a dress for a smart approach to staying warm while going out.

A cream ribbed skivvy works particularly well with blue denim and provides the perfect base for skirts or trousers with prints.

Made with 100 per cent organic cashmere wool, this luxuriously warm option is perfect for cold days off duty.

The local knitwear brand offers up one of the best black skivvy options available right now.

Another cream rib skivvy, this Australian merino wool option is not too bulky making it an ideal weight for layering.

For colour, consider one of the year’s most popular hues — red.

Another perfectly light-ribbed skivvy, the local knitwear stalwart is a good first port of call.

For any good preppy-inspired outfit, a frill neck collar is the perfect staple.

Made from 100 per cent extra fine merino wool, the top features a fine ribbed roll neck and cuffs and a relaxed slim fit through the body.

A fitted skivvy offers plenty of opportunity to layer underneath an assortment of loose and relaxed separates, from blazers to oversized trousers.

A great skivvy in fine-weight 100 per cent merino wool is an ideal option for weekend dressing.

Main image, from the Viva archives, 2022. Photographer / Mara Sommer. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Model / Alida Aciu from Super Management. Hair and makeup / Virginia Carde. Photographer’s assistant / Lou Corry.

