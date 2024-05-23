Too Cold To Leave The House? These Warm Yet Glamorous Going-Out Looks Will Motivate You

From the car to the club in a look both glamorous and cosy.

Where there’s a will there’s a way. As fashion assistant and resident girl about town Annabel Dickson proves, there’s no need to raincheck on mid-winter festivities. All you need is a good outfit that does double duty in looking good but also keeping you warm.

My days of traipsing gung-ho from one bar to the next in a T-shirt, jeans and tennis shoes in the middle of winter are long gone. These days it takes about a week for me to first mentally prepare for an event (this doesn’t even include extensive research of the nearest carpark, what’s on the menu and identifying the closest escape routes).

What to wear now when going out also requires an entirely different gameplan. When temperatures cool, a little more thought is necessary along with mustering enough energy to step outside your front door.

Firstly, consider the dress code. Whether it’s formal or semi-formal, there’s a range of special fabrics that can offer additional warmth. Velvet and brocades work well combined with seasonal knitwear pieces for a textural look that offers both comfort and inspiration. For dinner with friends, you’ll be surprised how well a chunky knit jumper transforms when matched with a silky skirt or layered over a mid-length dress skimming over a pair of tights and boots. With the swift addition of some iridescent earrings and a special clutch you’re good to go — thermal layers and hot water bottle optional.

The beautifully made bolero from the local designer is slightly cropped and offers an interesting, voluminous silhouette made from a luxurious mohair wool blend. Complete with raglan sleeves and hem, this piece is particularly good with a pair of classic denim jeans.

Lace is a polarising textile. But what makes this piece ideal is its easy-to-wear neckline, perfect for layering.

For something high-shine, the light-reflecting quality of these dinner trousers offers a sense of occasion on a dark winter night.

What’s not to love about these irreverent carpet heels? Yes, fashion is weird sometimes, but these might just be the going-out equivalent of a pair of Ugg boots. Your feet will thank you.

For some sparkle, a pair of chandelier earrings are the only accessories required when you’re dressed head-to-toe in a knit dress. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A shiny blouse is a great way to add a sense of occasion to a going-out look in winter. Tucked inside a pair of smart dinner trousers, this is the sort of thing fashion editors harp on about when they suggest an investment piece that takes you from the office to “da club” with no time to spare.

Take a leaf out of the season with a moody print that offers a sense of drama. Even better when it’s a floor-skimming hemline, like this rather glamorous Jojo Ross dress.

Shimmering paillettes are perfect for when you need something that encourages you to dance up a sweat.

The smartest special occasion piece you can buy this season is a knit dress that works for both day and evening. Even better when it’s in a faithful hue like black.

Going-out boots like this work well with jeans tucked inside them or as the perfect accessory to a mid-length skirt or dress.

Textural tops are a great idea when you need a quick solution to a tricky dress code.

Another high-shine piece, this is the type of skirt that would work perfectly well with a big, fuzzy jumper and a pair of boots.

Main image / From the archives, 2017. Photo / Guy Coombes. Model / Katie from Unique Models. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Hair and makeup / Kath Gould.

More shopping

What to buy now and love forever.

These 11 stylish and functional belts will take you places. Sometimes all it takes is a tidy belt to add the perfect polish to an outfit.

These long-sleeved tops are a safe bet for autumn. Modest sleeve length is an easy way to add a layer to an autumnal outfit.

11 stylish autumn jackets, because it’s cold out there. These jackets will make you both the coolest and the warmest person at brunch.

Fresh coat: Stylish trenches to cosy up in (and wear forever). Keep warm with autumn’s loveliest trench coats.

12 pairs of knee-high boots that are Viva-approved. These knee-high boots will keep you warm and stylish.