Just because it’s autumn doesn’t mean you can’t wear a dress.

It may be time for heavy-duty jackets, but there’s a lot to be said for a dress in your everyday winter apparel. Consider a long-sleeve iteration as your foundation for layers. The swaddling, the supportive, the elegantly armoured.

Below, fashion assistant and stylist Annabel Dickson selects some of the season’s stand-out pieces, from a romantic Ruby dress that gathers at its centre, to a slouchy midi from Zambesi that’s the opposite of dull. Of course, there are plenty of neutrals with notes of dinner parties and boardrooms to choose from, while others play into our desire for fun with jolts of mint and mélange knits.

Local label Gregory often revolves around easy, elevated styles that take the fuss out of everyday dressing. This sweeping dress is rendered in a stretchy crepe and opens up plenty of possibilities for layering.

It’s pretty and pink and eschews any bold details in favour of a playful mélange knit and a skirt that falls into something voluminous.

Checkmate! For a little plaid, consider this V-neck midi dress with a romantic, gathered seam down its front.

Cut from rayon, this Zambesi dress is a relaxed, slinky affair. Keep your hands warm with its two side pockets.

A gathered skirt sat at the hip is a style that’s gaining popularity right now, but it’s also an enduring one, especially when it comes in a versatile neutral.

‘Tis the season for merino. Joseph’s fit-and-flare long-sleeve is woven with a checkerboard pattern for an abstract twist. Bonus points for the warming and practical high neck.

Dominique Healy knows how to offer clothes with a romantic edge. Show off your décolletage (and back) in this chocolate dress that sports a plunging V-neck. Style with knee-high boots for the cold days ahead.

It’s as if a polo shirt morphed into something long and elegant, and we love it.

A ribbed, cocoon-like sophisticate that’s also supremely wearable.

This scooped Ellis dress slips on over your head and comes in a refreshing dose of mint.

More shopping

What to buy now and love forever.

These long-sleeved tops are a safe bet for autumn. Modest sleeve length is an easy way to add a layer to an autumnal outfit.

11 leather and pleather jackets for chilly autumn days. A textural wardrobe saviour is reimagined in various ways as temperatures begin to cool.

Fresh coat: Stylish trenches to cosy up in (and wear forever). Keep warm with autumn’s loveliest trench coats.

Charming, cosy sweater vests we want to live in right now. These sweater vests are warm. They also feel special.

12 pairs of knee-high boots that are Viva-approved. These knee-high boots will keep you warm and stylish.