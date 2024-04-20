12 Charming, Cosy Sweater Vests We Want To Live In Right Now

These sweater vests are warm. They also feel special.
It goes without saying that it’s cold right now. Enter autumn’s transitional, armless staple: the sweater vest. If you’re looking for something a bit different, there are plenty of fun, cosseting knits available, from a buzzy yellow mohair number from Italian
A sweater, knitted from merino yarn, that says what it does.
This sunshine-yellow scooped vest is light enough to layer over your favourite, crisp work shirts or T-shirts.
Lay all your love on this alpaca blend knitted vest with contrast red stitching.
Local label Standard Issue is a wellspring of considered knits. We particularly love this subtly striped cable vest made from merino.
It’s a little bit buzzy and a lot of fun from the Italian fashion house.
A relaxed vest whipped up from tussah silk yarn. Wear it with its matching skirt, or drape over a nice pair of wide-leg trousers.
Shaggy but chic, this chocolate vest from Rejino Pyo makes for perfect layering.
Stay toasty in this Toast vest, rendered in a navy stripe that emphasises the texture of its Donegal-spun merino.
Copenhagen-based brand Saks Potts knows it’s all in the details, and this multi-stripe V-neck knit complete with neck-tie is replete with them.
Danish brand Ganni offers its take on a harlequin print, with ribbed trims and its moniker in yellow cursive.
There’s a lot to love about local label Kowtow (its collections are now plastic-free, for starters), and this racerback-style vest is one that can be worn every day.
For an all-black finish, consider this button-up from Marle, featuring an elongated length and plunging V-neck.
More shopping
What to buy now and love forever.
These long-sleeved tops are a safe bet for autumn. Modest sleeve length is an easy way to add a layer to an autumnal outfit.
11 leather and pleather jackets for chilly autumn days. A textural wardrobe saviour is reimagined in various ways as temperatures begin to cool.
Fresh coat: Stylish trenches to cosy up in (and wear forever). Keep warm with autumn’s loveliest trench coats.
You can wear these long shorts now and into winter. Who doesn’t love a pragmatic, trans-seasonal wardrobe solution?
The best loafers to shop right now, from sleek styles to chunky lug soles. Stomp into autumn with these loafers you’ll want to live in.