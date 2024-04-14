From classic to exuberant pinstripes, we’ve selected some fine lines.

Pinstripes are a perennial favourite, but local brands like Wynn Hamlyn, Gregory and Thom Morison have made it their business to turn this archetypal fashion staple into something with plenty of personality. There is indigo threaded with white, to be sure, but the canvas is different: hulking patch pockets that could hold all your valuables, bat-wing sleeves for bold proportions.

To help you sort through the many shapes, fabrics and lines out there, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has selected some of the best pinstripes right now, rendered across everything from smart shirts to sleek skirts and blazers.

A blazer can be your sartorial best friend. Keep things classic with this single-breasted wool number from Country Road.

Local designer Helen Cherry doubles down on the fuss-free nature of a matching set, this time in chalk-stripe flannel.

This patch pocket shirt, made with an oversized fit, is rendered in a lovely chocolate cotton.

These cream Cos trousers are comfortable sophisticates complete with an elasticated waistband and a barely-there pinstripe.

A slouchy, stripey top is a wardrobe treasure, and this one from New Zealand brand Gregory offers plenty with its bat-wing sleeves, relaxed collar and breathable blend of rayon, linen and cotton.

For something in a gentle taupe, consider this linen shirt from surf-meets-streetwear favourite Beach Brains.

Wynn Crawshaw’s designs are familiar and refreshing at once. This co-ordinating set from his brand Wynn Hamlyn cuts a clean silhouette with a hint of drama courtesy of its large front patch pockets.

Think of these St Agni trousers as a deconstructed version of your favourite work pants. They’re low-rise a la the early aughts, and finished with a contrast raw-edge detail.

We love the care that goes into Thom Morison’s menswear. This shirt, adorned with thick natural shell buttons and cut with a slight drop shoulder, will slot easily into one’s wardrobe.

Cut in organic cotton, this pared-back pinstripe shirt from Mr Porter’s in-house label is a certified classic. There’s even a hanging loop on the back.

One of the great qualities of Australian label Camilla & Marc is that it offers a mix of options that can segue from work to weekend. Case in point: This slick pencil skirt. Wear it with an enveloping cardigan as the days grow cooler.

More shopping

What to buy now and love forever.

These long-sleeved tops are a safe bet for autumn. Modest sleeve length is an easy way to add a layer to an autumnal outfit.

11 leather and pleather jackets for chilly autumn days. A textural wardrobe saviour is reimagined in various ways as temperatures begin to cool.

Fresh coat: Stylish trenches to cosy up in (and wear forever). Keep warm with autumn’s loveliest trench coats.

You can wear these long shorts now and into winter. Who doesn’t love a pragmatic, trans-seasonal wardrobe solution?

The best loafers to shop right now, from sleek styles to chunky lug soles. Stomp into autumn with these loafers you’ll want to live in.