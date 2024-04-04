A matching set is the first port of call for fuss-free dressing.

Co-ordinating sets are proof that doubling down on something can be a triumph. But they don’t necessitate being worn together. That’s the beauty of a two-piece: it offers a wide range of possibilities – and a faithful foundation to return to.

Here, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson picks everything from pinstripes to prep, and coral co-ords that could turn heads. Also among them: a bountiful print from designer Juliette Hogan, and a maroon set that indicates it’s finally, inevitably autumn.

Want wool suiting? Consider this 60s-inspired coral combo comprising a pleated, button-through jacket and wide-leg trousers from local stalwart Kate Sylvester.

Toeing the line between workwear and weekend wear, this herringbone set from Australian favourite Viktoria & Woods offers plenty of possibilities in the co-ord arena.

Picnic chic! It may not be the season anymore, but you can still feel like you’re sitting in the sun in the park with this gingham vest and skirt.

Autumn is maroon time, and this bomber jacket and its matching trousers remain understated and versatile.

Pair this plaid blouse with its sweeping skirt, or sport it with jeans and a statement necklace.

Plaited and pleather, this vegan leather set is perfect for colder climes. Wear the oversized jacket with a black turtleneck for something simple.

Kowtow’s latest collection is entitled Nature As Home and these two pieces are one of its clearest examples: plastic-free and rendered in a lovely sage.

There’s something sharp about a two-piece suit. This one comes in a gentle taupe check.

They’re very blue but very calming – two layering MVPs.

Zambesi’s knack for tailoring is in full display with this belted suit that is coming soon.

Cut from a Tencel blend, this Rejina Pyo co-ord set featuring a boxy blazer and pleat skirt is pure prep. They’re perfectly suited but strong enough to be worn on their own.

Undoubtedly one of the most fun co-ords in this collection, designer Juliette Hogan doubles down on a print called “dream”.

“We’ve been working on a return to suiting for a while,” writes Checks of this cotton set, “trying a few different approaches that never felt right. We realised the outcome needed to be just as comfortable as what we’ve gotten used to wearing. This hits that mark.” Cheers to that.

Wear-everywhere pinstripes are plain for all to see in this Beach Brains blazer, which has a dropped shoulder and wide sleeves to accommodate autumn layers. The trousers boast a baggier fit.

Denim lovers, this set is for you.

