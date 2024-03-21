As the days grow shorter and the air more bracing, keep cosy with a cardigan.

Cardigans can be anything you want them to be, but mostly you want them to be warm. Bundling. A reassuring bolster between you and the cold, wet weather. But that doesn’t mean they have to stop being fun and exciting.

Here, fashion assistant and stylist Annabel Dickson selects some of the season’s best cardigans that range from smart, enduring classics to styles that don’t sacrifice playfulness. Take a page from the more spritely playbook with pastel pink alpaca with a collar that reaches out to your shoulders, star-shaped buttons alongside carefree squiggles, and the clearest version of knitwear as a lavender haze.

Layering is basically winter’s love language. Add pop from underneath them with this fine merino cardigan with an exaggeratedly dropped shoulder.

Want a black cardigan with a little something? This one from label Harris Tapper has some sparkle, literally.

This cardigan from Ruby has a bit of puffery that makes for an impactful finish alongside its gold metallic dome buttons and chunky mohair blend.

Part polo, part cardigan, all nostalgic check rendered in Italian hemp yarn.

Copenhagen-born brand Norse Projects knows how to dress for the cold. This 100 per cent lamb’s wool cardigan is an easy-wearing staple.

This doodle cardigan is designed to be noticed. Our favourite part? The star-shaped buttons.

If you fall into the category of cashmere devotee, consider this cream waffle button-up from New Zealand brand Elle & Riley.

This zesty cropped cardigan made from an alpaca wool blend does all the talking, a reassuringly bright addition for a toned-down winter wardrobe.

One of Marle’s design signatures is its big buttons on balloon-sleeve cardigans, like this classic number that practically spells maximum comfort.

Whether it’s the midnight buttons or the crisp collar, there’s something lovely about this lavender cardigan from local favourite Wynn Hamlyn, rendered in a heavyweight yarn.

It’s all in the details for this Friends With Frank cardigan, from its chunky buttons, to its crew neckline and pointelle detailing.

An enveloping knit is a no-brainer when it comes to the cold. Consider a swooping, unapologetic collar and a rusty-pink alpaca blend.

From Georgia Alice founder Georgia Currie comes the brand Flowers, whose considered cardigans are an elegant, archetypal version of the style.

This wrap cardigan brings a refreshing angle to workwear, perfect for layering a soft dose of something lemony over a smart shirt.

As we reported earlier, red is having a moment. Lean into the firetruck-bright colourway with this cashmere cardigan from Wixii.

