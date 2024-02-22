In search of a slip dress? These simple, slinky styles will work for every occasion.

A slip dress is like liquid. A sugary spill of silk. A molten cascade of iris purple. It is a simple proposition that can be rendered in anything from talky florals to viscose that looks like snake’s skin, and layered up with cardigans and boots and other things that can make you feel grounded in a gown that slinks.

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson picks some of the best slip dresses to shop right now. There’s a cowl-neck maxi from Australian label Joaen covered in print as abstract as a painting, and a bias-cut piece from local stalwart Liam in a colour du jour — a brilliant, buttery yellow.

This viscose maxi is double-layered in a serpent print, with a bias cut that abides faithfully to the qualities that make slip dresses so timeless.

Defined by its striking midnight hue, this satin dress from Storm is as elegant as it is easy-wearing.

This slip has something we love: adjustable spaghetti straps.

Local designer Helen Cherry opts for more-is-more flowers with this silk crepe de chine. “A bold floral number will never disappoint,” says Annabel.

Penny Sage knows how to make a beautiful dress, and this purple number with thin rouleau straps is no exception.

For something sultry, opt for this St Agni piece, with a low-scooped back and silver disposition.

Created in collaboration with Australian artist Narjia Brownlie, this Joaen dress is as pretty as a picture.

“This buttery yellow dress is both a statement and a staple piece. Its simple design offers an array of wardrobe pairings, and is versatile for dressing up or down,” says Annabel.

New Zealand designer Benjamin Alexander’s take on a slip features a plunging neckline, a boxy fit and a curved hem. Tres chic.

Lee Matthews’ vintage-inspired florals are ornate enough for porcelain.

“The perfect little black dress does not exi... well, it does, this number from Zambesi is really all you need,” says Annabel.

Lay it all on lime with this floor-length number from Superette.

Silk Laundry is a veritable hub of things that feels butter-soft. “Try a pair of their matching silk trousers to offset the look,” recommends Annabel of this baby blue dress.

