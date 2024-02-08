Whether it’s silky palazzo pants or an extreme flare, the power of a wide-leg trouser is how it can immediately transform an ensemble into one that’s modern and cool.

As a proponent of a wide-leg trouser, I can attest that a pair of trousers with generous legroom is the kind of wardrobe comfort you can wear any time of day, all year round.

We’ve all seen how the onslaught of Y2K fashion has impacted retail, and one revival we love to see is the kind of utilitarian trousers that wouldn’t look out of place on an All Saint.

Paris Georgia and Storm offer up two options that fit this description, and as fashion assistant Annabel Dickson explores below, if you’re reluctant to try a casual wide-leg trouser, consider the various tailored options that give plenty of leg room for a professional look.

Local designer Olivia Cashmore has created one of the best trousers this season. Beautifully tailored with a double pleat, they are the kind of breezy trousers that work well with a pair of loafers for the office, or at the height of summer, a pair of smart sandals.

The drama! Constructed in seersucker organic cotton and featuring a relaxed yet exaggerated silhouette, these trousers are a trans-seasonal staple. Pair them with a simple tank top that allows the trousers to have their moment, and try a chunky sandal for optimal height.

This elevated tracksuit style in a stunning iris blue is as wearable as it is eye-catching. Made with washed cotton and featuring a parachute-like structure, they are the perfect blend of comfy and cute.

A bold colour option in bright cobalt blue, these showstopping trousers do the work for you. Throw on a white T-shirt and let these pants do it all.

Cut in Italian wool, the pleated waist adds volume while the shape gradually tapers at the ankle, creating the illusion of an hourglass silhouette.

A true conversation starter, these Ruby gingham trousers are anything but boring. They feature cut-out wave detailing down the sides and are made from easy-wearing gingham cotton.

For an unexpected take on classic tailoring, look no further than Acne Studio’s iteration of wide-leg suit trousers. The draped wool blend is offset with a twist, a foldover detail on the waist that has interest.

Rachel Mills’ take on a classic cargo trouser has ties at the ankle, giving the trousers a softened look and allowing you to make them as exaggerated or relaxed as you please.

For the structure lover, these utilitarian trousers will give you flexibility. They can be easily worn day-to-day, or jazz them up with heels for an unexpected look.

These loose-fitting, low-waisted trousers from Olivia Cashmore are made in a lightweight wool suiting, and are the perfect office-friendly trousers.

When in doubt, go for denim. These structured yet relaxed trousers are a 90s dream.

