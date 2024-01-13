Beaded jewellery stretches from minimalism to maximalism. These necklaces, bracelets and earrings crystalise its range.

Trends move perilously fast, but beaded jewels have staying power. For starters, they’re chameleonic, varying from bold and brash stones to dainty pearls somewhere in the intersection of pretty and play.

While some are bulky (see one standout green bracelet below), all are a convenient style accessory, the answer to when you want varying degrees of decoration.

Here, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson selects some necklaces, bracelets and earrings that prove that beads come in many guises.

Last year’s bowiest trend is rendered in countless vintage pearls by Mount Maunganui-based, Instagram-born Delilah.

Vermeer Studio is almost synonymous with beads. Consider a bracelet that's as big and bold as they come from the brand, handmade in Australia from Zambian jade.

Anni Lu’s lighthearted, kaleidoscopic glass beads are hard to look away from. Have fun with this quartz-inflected necklace, a perfect layering piece.

The double layering of this dainty Honeybloom necklace makes its rocaille beads and freshwater pearls twice as nice.

The product description of this necklace alone from local label Meadowlark is enough to love it: “The feeling spilled over like black cherry soda. Fizzy and magical.” But it’s the textural glass orb that has our hearts.

Uniformity isn’t part of the Flowergardin vocabulary, and that’s what we like about its excitingly asymmetrical necklaces. You’d be hard-pressed to find two beads the same.

Tāmaki Makaurau’s Padspearls’ creations mix and match beads, pearls and other shiny things in a way that melds the ease of summer with delicate femininity. They’re handmade, and can be ordered on Instagram.

Freshwater pearls sophisticated enough for a bride and understated enough for a brunch, this pair of earrings is an immaculate choice from jewellery newcomer Capellia.

Los Angeles darling Sophie Buhai masterfully tempers minimalism and statement-making. These dangly teardrop lapis earrings are smart conversation starters.

Dominique Healy is a favourite here and in Australia for its easy-wearing transeasonal staples. Yet the designer also has a keen eye for jewels, specifically, this pair of multitudinous gems.

A combination of jasper and garnet, this Charlotte Penman necklace inspired by Frida Kahlo is earthy and simple, and set in gold.

Calling cobalt! This bright, romantic chain from Ruby features deep blue glass beads with a pared-back chain, an easy way to bring a jolt of colour to your outfit. It also comes in green.

The contrasting freshwater pearls of this Vania necklace, which steers clear of brash stones, emphasise each other’s qualities. It has a matching bracelet, too.

