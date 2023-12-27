Showstopping ensembles to shake off the end of 2023 in style.

Some might say New Year’s Eve is over-rated; a night preceded by unbearable hype followed by a morning you’d rather forget.

Others might still find hope in the celebratory aspect of the final eve of the year. Either way, whether you’re on the dancefloor ringing in 2024 with loved ones or tucking yourself into bed with a cup of tea, a biscuit and a good book, there’s no reason you can’t do both with a little fabulosity in mind.

A metallic dress, or a top that reflects with shimmering paillettes, or maybe the flourish of a silk rosette blooming from your shoulder. Pieces that evoke the kind of whimsical night you’re anticipating.

Below, fashion assistant and girl about town Annabel Dickson offers a convincing proposition for fun clothes to wear on New Year’s Eve. From an iridescent slip dress by Pōneke-based fashion designer James Dobson, of Jimmy D, to Caitlin Crisp’s scarlet halter-neck cocktail dress that demands a night of unhinged dancing and singing Auld Lang Syne at the top of your lungs. Have fun.

What works about this lace skirt is that it’s the perfect layer over a fitted bodysuit or simple top that shows off the décolletage.

This going-out top demands a pair of jeans and a playlist consisting of Destiny’s Child and Christina Aguilera.

Someone who knows the power of a good party dress is designer Turet Knuefermann, a local brand that truly values the power of a sexy frock.

If in doubt, wear leopard print. The beloved print has come in many iterations over the years, but this classic number is just the ticket when paired with a playful skirt or a pair of silky palazzo trousers.

For a fun slip dress, Jimmy D's metallic option is by far the best of the season. Try this with a pair of dancing heels or layered over a mesh top for added texture.

A festive dress that moves and shakes with you, this option is perfect for a beach party barefoot or with a pair of jandals.

The local brand is synonymous with a sophisticated take on wardrobe separates, and this combo is perfect for a fun night out with a pair of your favourite earrings.

Short and sweet, this charming dress offers up plenty of volume and would work particularly well with a pair of retro-inspired sneakers.

The ultimate party dress of the season, this mini-strapless number comes in a gorgeous emerald hue that works well on any skin tone.

Add some colour to the occasion in a sunny dress that’s perfect for when the dress code says cocktail.

Another great colour and fabric, this cult American brand has plenty of irreverent pieces that add personality and joy to a look.

A vivid red is another great colour for a festive night out. Try this with a pair of strappy sandals either flat or heeled.

What’s not to love about this playful dress? Perfect for the dance floor, invest in a good-quality body suit or separates in black. What’s great about this is if you’re at the beach, this layers perfectly well over a quick-drying swimsuit for sundowners.

For something simple and chic, you can’t go wrong with a classic LBD. We’d wear this on its own or even layered over a white T-shirt for added warmth.

For a night you’ll never want to forget, this beautiful top pairs well with dinner trousers for an elevated look on NYE.

What to wear now and love forever.

