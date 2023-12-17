17 Summer Pyjamas You Can Wear When It’s Hot

The hottest summer pyjamas are also the coolest.

The days are eating up our evenings, and so is the heat. Treat yourself to a pair of pajamas that’s floaty, boxy, languid and infinitely more luxurious than that T-shirt you’ve had for who knows how long. The next best part: it can be pretty too, thanks to a slew of labels that are making a concerted effort in the sleepwear category that seems to be encroaching into everyday wear, including Tekla, Papinelle and General Sleep.

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has compiled some of our favourite picks of summer pyjamas. Rest easy with her selection.

Airy, light and made of a blend of silk and cotton, Penney & Bennett have made a set that’s legitimately chic enough to also be worn beyond the confines of your home.

This sleek slip from By Natalie, comprising 95 per cent Tencel and 5 per cent Spandex, offers equal measures of comfort and refinement.

Australian label Deiji Studios has its take on a loungey button-up, serving dropped sleeves and a centre back pleat in a lovely shade of lavender.

Copenhagen ‘It’ brand Tekla is as much a force in bedding as it is in sleepwear. Consider its striped organic cotton poplin set, complete with a patch pocket.

The loose, relaxed cut of a nightie is what makes them so comfortable and look so effortless. This option from Papinelle, made of cotton viscose, leans into these easy-wearing proportions and features adjustable straps.

Drawing on vacation nostalgia is Em On Holiday, who have made this linen two-piece with all their design markers: an elasticated waist (very languid) and a screen print dotted with palms and smiling hibiscus.

If your taste skews animal print, this silky zebra-inspired slip from Ginia is just the ticket (one that could easily segue into daywear).

There’s much to be said for a robe, especially this one from Toast, a robust diamond-flecked cotton number with a waist tie.

A practical but sleek short-and-shirt set comes courtesy of Country Road, cut in crisp white linen, a slouchy display of minimalism.

Local label Laing lets the fabric do the talking for this soft blue nightie crafted in silk crepe-de-chine. Wear on its own to bed, or over swimwear through summer.

Karen Walker knows how to collaborate. For one of her most recent capsules, the New Zealand designer teamed up with Papinelle for this lush sleep set, rendered in a sweet cerulean with contrast piping.

A blend of soft cotton and linen makes these men’s shorts a dependable option for warmer weather. There are no bold features needed, just an elasticated waist, pockets and a tie front.

Gingham for summer is a winning formula, so consider this boxy, neutral set from Marlow, which comes in a reusable self-fabric tote.

Wallace Rose knows how to craft a painterly print, and this set typies the brand’s approach. There are shell buttons and pin-tuck details too.

Baksana doubles down on its poppies, a romance that’s only compounded by a ruffled hem and V-neck.

Australian brand Aje brings a stylistic edge to its clothing, and its sleepwear is no exception. Case in point: this pink set covered in cursive.

This fun fruit print, rendered in organic cotton and finished with French seams, is a refreshing and playful take on a two-piece.

