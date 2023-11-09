There Are So Many Good Denim Styles To Wear This Summer. Here Are 15 Of Them

Shorts, shirts, skirts! These pieces prove that every season is a denim season.

It’s hard to quantify the magnitude of denim. Jeans are eternal, their fabric weight measured in ounces, their marks like milestones as we wear them and tear them and trust them. They can be soft or tough and yet still feel new (thanks, in part, to a wave of local designers reimagining them in New Zealand).

But denim is also so much more than jeans. Fashion’s cyclical nature has re-rendered long, sweeping skirts in shades of cerulean, a recent nod to the 90s. Boxy overshirts can double down on the deployment of lightweight organic cotton. Shorts can offer something durable, steadfast. Really, what doesn’t denim do? Our fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has picked some of the best pieces of the new season, which showcase the breadth of what it can.

What to wear now and love forever.

