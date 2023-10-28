The classic baseball cap is an eternal go-to accessory.

I live in a baseball cap from Saturday to Sunday and have amassed a small collection of caps that do double duty in keeping my face protected when out in the elements while offering an easy solution for mornings when I can’t be bothered dragging a comb through unruly hair.

As the temperatures begin to warm, the perfect headwear accessory right now is to invest in a decent cap, and minor details to look out for when investing in one include whether a cap is soft or firm — if you have a thicker mane to deal with, invest in a firmer cap that can support and contain the volume. You may also want to consider an adjustable strap as opposed to a velcro strap for extra support.

There’s plenty of slouchy, soft caps around too if you want to wear a cap that evokes a more languid look for the season. A recent paparazzi photo of actor Margaret Qually sporting an ankle-length prairie dress, work boots and a soft Nike cap made a convincing case for making an otherwise sweet dress look immediately cool. Jennifer Lawrence’s casual off-duty uniform of late often includes a soft cap too, combining preppy staples like a button-down shirt and jeans with a soft cap. It’s a formula that taps into the eternal nostalgia of other off-duty outfit formulas such as the late John F. Kennedy Junior.

Here, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson collates 10 great caps to buy now and wear all summer long — and beyond.

Caps compiled by Annabel Dickson.

What to wear now and love forever.

A Short-Sleeved Shirt Is Your Key To Keeping Things Cool. Here Are 20 We Love. It’s time to invest in a summer cover: A button-up you can wear unbuttoned.

15 Pretty Printed Maxi Dresses Just In Time For Warm Weather. It’s the go-everwhere staple that will boldly take you from one summer fete to the next.

Go Long: 12 Full, Sweeping Skirts That Are Perfect With Sandals & A T-Shirt. The new season is in full force — and so are full skirts.

These 15 Charming Bags Look Good While Carrying Your Essentials. From sweet soft-pink silk to a shoulder bag with pockets, we’ve picked our favourites.