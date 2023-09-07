Fashion

These 15 Charming Bags Look Good While Carrying Your Essentials

Save
Share
Viva
London brand Hai has released a sweet soft-pink shoulder bag.

From sweet soft-pink silk to a shoulder bag with pockets, we’ve picked our favourites.

If there’s anything Carrie Bradshaw’s style legacy has imparted on the world, it’s the value of a handbag tucked neatly under the arm — specifically a Fendi baguette, designed in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi in

The shape and size of the bag are also practical deterrents for thieves, the extra security provided by a bag tucked neatly against the body being one of its key drawcards.

Today, several designers have created their own small and perfectly formed handbags in a range of easy-to-wear shapes and sizes.

Saben bag $289.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Khaite bag, $4050, from Muse.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Bags compiled by Annabel Dickson.

Unlock this article and all our Viva Premium content by subscribing to 

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Fashion

1/52/5