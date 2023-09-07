These 15 Charming Bags Look Good While Carrying Your Essentials

From sweet soft-pink silk to a shoulder bag with pockets, we’ve picked our favourites.

If there’s anything Carrie Bradshaw’s style legacy has imparted on the world, it’s the value of a handbag tucked neatly under the arm — specifically a Fendi baguette, designed in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi in homage to the way French women carried their baguettes under their arms, and thrust into the pop-culture limelight when wardrobe stylist Patricia Field immortalised the accessory as a key part of Carrie’s wardrobe DNA.

The shape and size of the bag are also practical deterrents for thieves, the extra security provided by a bag tucked neatly against the body being one of its key drawcards.

Today, several designers have created their own small and perfectly formed handbags in a range of easy-to-wear shapes and sizes.

Bags compiled by Annabel Dickson.