Anyone who’s ever attempted to tote their makeup around with them will understand just how messy an exercise this can be.

Enter these clever cases, which are designed to stash your beauty essentials in all manner of internal pockets and zips, keeping brushes clean and compacts safe.

Take your pick from vibrant jewel greens, contrast checkers, or psychoactive prints, meaning they’ll be easy to find when stashed in the bottom of your bag.