Polka Dot Prints ‘Pretty Woman’ Would Be Proud Of

Julia Roberts’ chocolate smock remains iconic. These pieces are spot-on too.

There are florals for spring, then there are polka dots.

The eternal appeal of a whimsical print feels prescient at the start of spring, and there are a few good options to choose from when you’re after something easy to throw on that radiates some sense of joy.

Britney Spears recently waxed lyrical about her love of a polka dot print in one of her notoriously chaotic Instagram posts.

While slightly random, Britney’s fashion observation summed up the undeniable fact that polka dots really can put a smile on your face.

“Polka dots have always been so much fun to wear in my opinion !!! It definitely adds a nice touch to any ensemble !!! Have you ever wondered how they came to be ??? They’ve been around for centuries and guess what ??? The name comes from the POLKA DANCE !!! You know that little thing we learned in school called the”Industrial Revolution” ??? Well that’s when the first working sewing machine was built which finally made round evenly spaced dots !!! It derived from the Czech peasant dance !!! 1900s Minnie Mouse debuted in polka dots !!! Thousands more wore polka dots as well as Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball (1950s), Goldie Hawn (1960s), Princess Diana, and Julia Roberts (1980s-90s) !!! I’m showing my respect to polka dots today because I feel they give a hint of joy and happiness when I put them on !!!”

Below is a brief assortment of pieces you can shop right now to inject some of Ms Spears’ ardent love of polka dots into your life.

Compiled by Annabel Dickson.