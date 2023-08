It’s time to peel back the winter layers and prepare for spring, and one of the first sensible buys of the season is, of course, the perennial appeal of a lightweight cardigan — not too heavy, not too light, a saviour on days when the weather is still crisp.

It might be a plush handknit option from the array of local knitters or something that still feels polished, like a fitted professional cardi from Kate Sylvester or Standard Issue.

And, as always, the best way to get more longevity out of your cardigan is to ensure it’s at least hand-washed or on a gentle cycle, laid flat to air dry — and absolutely not hung on a hangar!

Cardigans compiled by Annabel Dickson.