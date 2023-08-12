When TikTok user Jonathan Graziano announced the death of his beloved pug Noodle last year, the canine had already left his imprint on the pop culture lexicon with ‘no bones day’, the pair going viral on TikTok for their day-to-day routine.

Every morning Jonathan would film his attempts to lift Noodle out of bed. If Noodle was up for it, it was going to be a ‘bones day’; and if he padded back to bed, the day was automatically a ‘no bones day’, reinforcing the idea of resting hard and switching off.

It’s about this time of the year when a ‘no bones day’ policy is an essential part of making the most of our weekends during the colder months, and if there was one item of clothing that perfectly epitomises the feeling of being an absolute sloth, it might just be a classic sloppy joe: a crewneck sweatshirt or hooded jumper with no particular shape itself. Something much less precious than a knitted jumper yet equally (if not more) comforting and enveloping.

It’s the sort of thing thrown over post-workout for brunch with friends, before schlepping back home to crawl back into bed and cosy up with a good book or a TV series.

Several retailers have an array of louche jumpers and hoodies that encourage a lazy, no-bones disposition that’s perfectly fine for days like these. A hangover from our days in lockdown, the comfy familiarity of a sloppy jumper has graduated to some chicer options too, as designers continue to find the financial gains of offering a casual capsule of jumpers and track pants even more rewarding.

It makes sense, too, that many of these options come from brands with a background in sportswear; garments designed to support the body around the clock: however, this is by no means any encouragement to do anything strenuous here — in fact, quite the opposite.

So, next time you’re thinking about resting hard and doing absolutely nothing, consider slipping into a slouchy jumper that will ensure you make the most of your days off-duty in style.