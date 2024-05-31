Viva’s resident dining-out editor Jesse Mulligan was tapped to co-host last night’s Aotearoa Music Awards alongside fellow broadcaster Kara Rickard. He shares a behind-the-scenes snapshot of what he wore on the night, in a celebration of New Zealand creativity, music, fashion and design.

The AMAs is music’s biggest night but our creative industries are an ecosystem — an interdependent, cross-pollinating collection of Aotearoa’s most talented creators, designers and artists.

So, for me, a big part of showcasing our best music each year is showcasing our best fashion too. There is no fashion without music and no music without fashion. I’m hugely grateful to the designers who had this opportunity to be part of New Zealand’s most exciting red-carpet event and said: “We’re in!” Thanks also to my stylist, who perfectly captured her self-imposed brief: current, cool and red-carpet ready.

Jesse Mulligan in a custom-made ivory tuxedo jacket by Wynn Hamlyn with wide trousers, black tie and cummerbund. Photo / Katie Begbie

Wynn Hamlyn

Every MC needs a show-stopping tuxedo and gone are the days when men all dressed to look like each other. My stylist dared to ask the question “What would a dinner suit look like if Wynn Hamlyn created it?” and Wynn accepted the challenge with generosity and enthusiasm.

The custom-made ivory jacket is timeless but eye-catching and I loved the slightly wider cut of the trousers which show how much room there is to add style to a classic piece.

I’m wearing a Wynn bowtie and cummerbund to complete the look and, in tribute to the vintage elements of design, I put on my late grandfather’s Omega Seamaster watch, bought from a young jewellery shop boy called Michael Hill in the 1960s.

With this look, we’re doing Oscars Jimmy Kimmel meets a couple of favourite looks from the Met Gala, with a sprinkle of Jeff Goldblum in the mix — like Jeff, it’s a little bit “extra”. I wore the tux with patent black leather shoes to elevate the look even further.

Mulligan in Zambesi ‘Patina’ coat and ‘Sheen’ shirt, paired with ‘Detail’ casual trousers in a chequered brown cotton and Dr Martens shoes. Photo / Katie Begbie Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Zambesi

There is no New Zealand event without Zambesi centre stage and, although you could argue their strength is in their history and heritage, they have a knack of delivering something breathtakingly original year after year.

I love this look, which you could probably guess is Zambesi even if nobody had told you — it’s pretty special to have developed your own fashion language the whole country knows how to speak.

Guided by Liz Findlay and her amazing team, we visited the brand’s off-K Road studios and tried on various pieces from the winter collection before settling on the ‘Patina’ coat and ‘Sheen’ shirt, both in a buttery leatherette blue/grey slate, paired with the ‘Detail’ casual trouser in a chequered brown cotton.

As with the next outfit, I’m wearing Dr Martens lace-up shoes — the perfect, versatile solution for the host who has four outfits and zero time to get in and out of each of them! Like the beautiful music we celebrated at the AMAs, Zambesi is proudly Made in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Beach Brains’ ‘Holiday Blazer’ with pleated pants and Mulligan’s own addition of a black flower. Photo / Katie Begbie

Beach Brains

When my stylist was busy at Australian Fashion Week, she spotted an outfit and messaged me: “I’ve found it!” Turns out the outfit was by Beach Brains, a label that operates an “if you know, you know” approach to brand marketing.

This look was perfect for later in the night, when the early, nervy formalities were over and we were ready to help the crowd transition into party mode. I’m wearing their ‘Holiday Blazer’, described as a cross between a Japanese kimono fit and a vintage 80s style with Karate stitching details.

As such, the vibe is casual and tough but still smart. The flower is our addition, a reference to a great look by Jonathan Bailey and others at the Met Gala. I love how this look reimagines formality and, speaking as someone who’s worn a classic suit on TV for the past 10 years, donning this jacket and the pleated pants did what fashion does best: helped me reimagine what I can wear and how the world sees me. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Mulligan's couture blazer from World Man. Photo / Katie Begbie

World

I have loved this brand forever — when I lived in Wellington I remember stopping in to their Victoria St shop like it was my local dairy. I loved how their designs made me feel — bold and beautiful — but until now I’d never got a chance to wear something of theirs at a major event.

My stylist got in touch with World Man’s creative director Benny Castles and asked if we could create an “only at the music awards” outfit. He delivered, presenting us with this 2019 couture blazer which was designed for ID Fashion Week in Dunedin and locked away since for the right occasion: each emblem was designed and hand-sewn during the creation of the blazer. It’s a piece you can’t look away from and the perfect way to grab the attention of an audience fatigued by a long night of awards and celebration.

I wore this outfit with loafers from Merchant — I love loafers and this was a perfect excuse to rock them and complete the look.

