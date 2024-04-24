Independent artists gathered for the highly anticipated annual music awards.

It was an evening of music, creativity and self-expression last night at the 2024 Taite Music Prize held in Tāmaki Makaurau at the Q Theatre.

The Independent Music New Zealand (IMNZ) music awards celebrate outstanding New Zealand albums released in the previous calendar year and there was some exceptional local talent across genres and in the style stakes.

Winning the main prize was Wellington-based Vera Ellen, a rising star in Aotearoa’s indie-rockscape, releasing her second album with Flying Nun Records, Ideal Home Noise, in March of 2023 to wide critical acclaim. Vera receives a $12,500 cash prize, courtesy of founding partner Recorded Music NZ.

The award was presented by 2023 winner Princess Chelsea and Nick Atkinson, musician (Supergroove, Hopetoun Brown) and Independent Artist Representative from Recorded Music NZ.

Also honoured on the night was Teremoana Rapley (MNZM), who won the Independent Spirit Award, recognising her longstanding contributions to music and advocacy for Pacific artists.

The red carpet did not disappoint, with an array of talented artists and their support crew gearing up for a night of entertainment and surprises. Here’s what everyone wore.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Taite Music Award winner Vera Allen.

Photo / Dave Simpson

2023 Taite Music Prize winner Princess Chelsea (centre).

Photo / Dave Simpson

Independent Spirit Award winner Teremoana Rapley (MNZM)

Photo / Dave Simpson

The team from Tahi FM.

Photo / Dave Simpson

The band Shepherds Reign and whānau.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Photo / Dave Simpson

Singer Ebony Lamb and Graham Antler.

Photo / Dave Simpson

The team from bFM.

Photo / Dave Simpson

The bFM team.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Marty Duda from The 13th Floor.

Photo / Dave Simpson

RNZ presenter Tony Stamp.

Photo / Dave Simpson

Artist and composer James Milne of Lawrence Arabia.

