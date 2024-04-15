Elevator Selfies: What The Viva Team Is Wearing To Work In April

In our new monthly series, our dedicated team of experts share their personal style tips, what they’ve spent their money on, and how they get dressed in the morning.

The newsroom of any newspaper environment is a fast-paced microcosm of varying opinions, ideas and tastes. Like most organisations, diverse departments are like neighbourhoods or tribes.

When no two days are the same, just how do you balance personal style with the type of versatility required to take you from meetings, to location shoots to after-work events without having to uproot your entire wardrobe to the office?

The team behind Viva are adept at making it work, and as we segue into the cooler months ahead it’s the perfect opportunity to share a behind-the-scenes perspective on what our team of experts — who report on shifting trends and style on a daily basis — are actually wearing to get business done.

Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

I often gravitate to this dress during busy weeks — it’s a breezy button-up that retains some authority through an oversized collar and structured cut. The sturdiness of the denim also makes me feel secure and supported in the office. I’ve paired it with some oaky brown boots that draw to a square toe (I love the way these clacking heels assert an auditory presence in the newsroom), as well as a square bag with contrasting panels. This ensemble is entirely secondhand (acquired through Depop, Tatty’s and a friend’s wardrobe), and probably the last hurrah for sweaterless dressing this season.

Jessica Beresford, contributing editor

This important lift selfie was to honour the debut of a new, excellent Rachel Mills top, which reminds me of one I had in the 90s, when I was a lot younger and a lot cuter. I’m wearing it with Agolde jeans, Le Monde Beryl mesh ballet flats and the most important accessory of all, an afternoon Diet Coke.

Emma Gleason, deputy editor, lifestyle audience

I’m using a backpack to prepare for an upcoming trek, so aesthetically I’m leaning into the adolescence of it all with a wagging school look. The jacket is Taylor Groves, made from wonderfully sturdy denim, and I love the shape. The trousers are vintage (I’m sure they’re school pants) from Search And Destroy. My T-shirt is deadstock Vanuatu merch, the pearls are from Avondale market, glasses from Glassons, and the Sebago loafers I bought off a friend of a friend. And it’s sock season! These are the best, ribbed and right-angled, from Uniqlo.

Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Now that we are in a full autumnal swing, layering is my first thought when getting dressed for the office. Stuffy suits are not my forte, and upon looking for a way to jazz up a black mini Camilla & Marc blazer dress, I spied the most impractical piece in my wardrobe: a completely see-through green lace skirt from Hansen & Gretal that somehow came together.

Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

I like smart denim and I always find it easy to wear denim on denim because it feels like a suit on days when I need to look semi-professional. The shirt is a second-hand Levi’s shirt from the 2000s when they released a line of engineered denim. I purchased this from Bad News vintage on K Road. The jeans I bought from Jacob Kalin, who does a really great pair of jeans. The bag is an oversized Yu Mei tote made from waterproof Econyl®, which is really useful for basically everything I need to get through the day — laptop, documents, gym gear, lunch. The boots are black R.M. Williams Gardener boots that I wear most days because I’m too lazy for shoelaces.

Julia Gessler, multimedia journalist

This lace shirt was love at first sight. It’s from Bode, the American brand with a serious craft bent, which I picked up secondhand from The RealReal. My trousers are from Stockholm-based label Toteme, a high-waisted pair I purchased a few years ago. The bag is a very tactile caramel Yu Mei tote that fits just about everything (designer Jessie Wong is a master in the less-is-more carry-all arena). Also peep the sheer Farmers socks through some Hereu sandals.

Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

This polka dot dress by Karen Walker is by far the most worn item I own — it’s carried me through two pregnancies, countless work events, important meetings, and weekend outings. It’s the perfect throw-on-and-go dress preternaturally skimming over baby bumps or bloat with ease. I’ve never not felt incredible in it. Worn here with a pair of La Tribe sandals as I hand-deliver a Prada parcel to a very lucky team member.

