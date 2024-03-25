Fashion
Will The Real Karen Walker Please Stand Up? What’s Next For The Leading Fashion Doyenne

“I just want to be able to serve my community,” says fashion designer Karen Walker. Photo / Babiche Martens
Fashion designer Karen Walker has found success outside the traditional framework of the industry.

She’s the household name who created New Zealand’s ultimate fashion lifestyle brand. Her distinctive design handwriting has extended past a well-rounded wardrobe into homewares, paints and even accessories for your pets. But do we really know who Karen Walker is? Jessica Beresford unpacks the life of a designer adept at the art of reinvention, all while staying true to her aesthetic and, more importantly, the needs of her customers.

