Dan Ahwa talks to five of New Zealand’s leading CEOs: Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu’s Arihia Bennett, Bendon’s Anna Johnson, The New Zealand Dance Company’s Moss Te Ururangi Patterson, Pacific Media Works’ Don Mann and Ducco Events’ Craig Cotton. This is how they maximise fashion to communicate their identity and values in the workplace.

Today, leadership comes in all forms and methods of communication.

For some of New Zealand’s leading CEOs, being able to cut through the noise with a considered approach to personal identity extends to the choices they make in the morning when they decide what to put on their back for work.

How do you deliver motivation, inspiration and support when you’re managing people? Not only does this require a strong knack for leading with confidence and conviction, but part of delivering leadership is understanding and respecting the value in visual cues such as clothing.

For example, small details like the fit of a blazer can make or break a presentation; and the way a particular colour reflects on to your skin during a video conference might be sartorial minutiae for some but can leave a lasting impression on future business relationships.

Much like the tired argument that what a politician wears doesn’t matter (when you’re a public-facing figure, it does) clothes are a useful tool to enhance a message or provide a signal to those around you.

So, how do some of the country’s top leaders dress for the boardroom?

For this survey, each of these CEOs was approached for their distinctive sense of style. They took to the challenge with graceful (immediate) responses and saw the value in sharing with us why and how they decided on something many of us do every single day — get dressed for work.

How do they navigate the precarious act of looking professional while retaining a sense of personal identity and style at a time when so many in the workforce need to be inspired by the people at the top?

From wardrobe staples that cut through the noise to a parade of blazers that help reinforce a sense of mana in the workplace, these five leading CEOs have learned a few things over the years when it comes to leading with style. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“As a CEO, I'm mindful that projecting a sense of confidence and competence mixed with humility, and topped with character, is always on display,” says Arihia Bennett.

Arihia Bennett, MNZM, CEO, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

Colour and vintage treasures have helped shape the way Arihia Bennett dresses for work. She’s managed to harness that passion for collecting vintage as a side hobby. For work, Arihia keeps in mind the careful balance of confidence, competence and humility in her role as one of the country’s top CEOs. In 2008, Arihia was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and the community, and has been the chief executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu since 2012.

How would you describe your approach to getting dressed for work?

I’m a Virgo in nature and therefore a lot of strategy and planning goes into the right look for the right audience. Planning ahead is necessary as I have a lot of engagement with the wider community, right through to formal conference speaking engagements. I also travel a lot, so organising my suitcase carefully [to include] something I feel bright and comfortable in is key to my professional presentation. According to Jason Statham (Fast and Furious), “Victory loves preparation”.

Colour plays a key part in your professional wardrobe. What types of colours do you enjoy wearing and how does colour help enhance your mood?

Colour is important to me. I always choose bright — red, blue, green, pink, yellow and orange. There is something magical about being bright, as it pops! A professional wardrobe can embrace colour without it being too distracting. I’ve never done soft or pale colours. If I have a black or grey suit you will always see a touch of colour sneaking through and, of course, a complementary coloured earring is the perfect finishing touch.

What is one key wardrobe item that rely on to help you feel pulled together?

A great tailored blazer, usually longer line as these will go with anything — over a dress (even if it’s formalwear, a sundress or a sleeveless top). The blazer must have shape, fit superbly across the shoulders, and be drawn in at the waist. Nothing too loose or I end up looking like I’m wearing something that belongs to my husband.

How does what you wear help enhance the way you communicate your ideas and vision? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Firstly, I must feel comfortable as it needs to last the whole day and sometimes into the evening. Dressing in something bright brings a sense of positivity and creativity. As a CEO, I am mindful of projecting a sense of confidence and competence mixed with humility, topped with character (even in those quieter moments). Therefore, that outward presentation wrapped in colour complements the internal part. This allows me to naturally be myself.

We have a range of Māori fashion designers coming through the ranks, as witnessed at last year’s New Zealand Fashion Week. Are there any Māori designers that you like supporting or wearing for work?

It’s great to see our Māori designers gaining the attention that is deserved. From years back I’ve invested in a couple of Kiri Nathan pieces (mainly with her pounamu) and I’m keen to see others coming through. The problem seems to be getting in to buy their garments, as often they are sold out quickly. I’m always on the lookout for more.

You have a passion for vintage and upcycling which is a really important message to send out to people, particularly when it comes to professional fashion. How does vintage fashion play a role in how you approach dressing for work?

Vintage is my anchor. I have a lot of carefully chosen recycled pieces, including handbags, shoes and garments. My favourite blazer is a Christian Dior navy blazer with gold buttons, and this was purchased about eight years ago from Chapel Street in Melbourne. I have so much that is vintage that I created my sideline collection Vintage Aria. I am in the process of uploading this to my own website. It’s been going for a few years now and I will sometimes find a community event to pitch a pop-up store. I like to watch customers walking away happy, clutching a well-loved garment or accessory with a smile.

Anna Johnson, CEO of Bendon

Bendon co-owner and CEO Anna Johnson is the first woman to helm the iconic lingerie brand in its 75-year history, coming on board with a pragmatic approach to her executive role in April 2023.

How would you describe your approach to getting dressed for work?

This has certainly changed over the past few years with a more accepted casual style, and now, maybe due to my age, is all about comfort. It also depends if I am customer-facing or in the office with a personal flair, which makes it more individual to my style.

With a 30-year career in retail and executive management, what are some of the things you’ve learned along the way to help develop a professional style that works for you day to day?

Growing up in Australia, I think I’m naturally not as conservative — also, being in lingerie, I tend to love lingerie that gives me a boost of confidence and a sense of luxury.

What is one key wardrobe item that rely on to help you feel pulled together?

A good-fitting bra and briefs that complement my style, outfit and occasion.

How does what you wear help enhance the way you communicate your ideas and vision?

As a natural “doer”, constantly on the move, my wardrobe is curated for practicality without sacrificing my style and embraces the variety of my day-to-day. I definitely dress with purpose.

How important is choosing the correct underwear when it comes to dressing for a professional environment? Any advice?

Very important. Correct-fitting lingerie is the base and sets the foundations for not only an amazing outfit but also for how you feel and how you are set up for your day.

What was your last workwear purchase?

A black trench for a European winter while attending a lingerie trade show.

"Wearing pounamu every day is like my tupuna are close to my heart always." Moss Te Ururangi Patterson. Photo / John McDermott.

Moss Te Ururangi Patterson (Ngāti Tūwharetoa), CEO of The New Zealand Dance Company

He is one of the most influential dance figures from the past 25 years, and in March 2023, the Board of the New Zealand Dance Advancement Trust announced the appointment of the NZ Arts Laureate to the role of chief executive/artistic director of The New Zealand Dance Company (NZDC). This year, Moss is preparing for the NZDC’s international tour to the prestigious Holland Dance Festival including the Netherlands and Germany, along with revealing a brand new work with Bangarra at the Sydney Opera House.

How would you describe your approach to dressing for work?

What makes me feel good, with emphasis on the feel-factor. If I’m going to wear black then out come the Dr. Martens or my favourite Cole Haan pants, black shirt and blazer. If it’s a sunny day then bring on the chinos, T-shirt, Ray-Bans and jandals. You’ve got to wear what you’re in the mood for — it makes a difference to the day.

As a creative person and business leader, how do you combine a creative sensibility with one that is professional when it comes to dressing for work?

Combinations of my six current blazers with shirts, T-shirts and trousers. I think it can create a relaxed professional feel. I wear traditional taonga in the form of tiki and korowai when the occasion suits. These traditional pieces can bring, I believe, a beautiful fusion of professionalism and home on the marae, which has its own sensibilities and etiquette around dressing for mahi.

What are some of your reliable go-to wardrobe items when it comes to dressing for work?

Apart from my blazers, I absolutely love to go to my T-shirt collection designed by my artist pals and artists I love, like Jean-Michel Basquiat.

How do you use fashion or adornment to help enhance your values or easily communicate your ideas to the people you need to manage and inspire?

Wearing pounamu every day is like my tupuna are close to my heart always. It’s an empowering feeling. My black Casio watch, pounamu wedding ring (gifted to me by my wife’s family) with my gold pen and notebook are important to me for both practical and spiritual reasons.

What was the last item of clothing or accessory you purchased for work?

A new pair of black Cole Haan chukka boots. I purchased my first pair in New York in 2013. Last week and 11 years later I walked past the same store and got my next pair. Love them.

What advice do you have for someone working in a creative industry who needs to look professional but maintain a level of personality in their choice of dress?

Be yourself and dress to what you feel is you, and don’t compromise. What’s the point of trying to be someone you’re not? The creative sector demands all of your being and all of your passion and drive. Let what you wear augment that reality.

“Whakawhanaungatanga and manaakitanga are values I live by in the workplace. Translating this to my choices of clothing means that I try to put people at ease,” says Don Mann.

Don Mann, CEO of Pacific Media Network

Don’s vision of “celebrating the Pacific spirit” is imbued in his role as CEO of the Pacific Media Network (PMN), Aotearoa’s premier provider of Pacific news and content. As a leader of a media organisation and Pacific people, Don’s approach to dressing for work combines his passion for whakawhanaungatanga and manaakitanga. As a person of colour, an extra-considered approach to professional fashion is vital, in case you get mistaken for the help.

What is your approach to getting dressed for the office?

Intentional. A single week can involve talanoa with community groups, supporting youth events, attending seminars with corporate CEOs and directors or face-to-face meetings with ministers of the Crown. Every engagement requires attire that is appropriate and respectful of the occasion. As such, every Sunday I review my week ahead and plan accordingly.

How would you describe your personal style?

I dance on the edge of relaxed-casual, which is a reflection of being an outdoors person. I’m happiest when on the water, in the bush, or in the garden. My wardrobe tends to reflect this. I’m often guilty of being distracted by something in the garden before work. It usually ends badly with stains on my work clothes and dirt under my fingernails before the day has even started.

Do you wear many Māori or Pasifika designers?

Once a year I’ll buy shirts from Tanoa and Tav Pacific. It’s helpful that they are right next door to each other in Onehunga and they are a great resource for the Pacific workforce. I recently purchased an oilskin coat directly from Tāmati Rākena of My Taiao.

Are there pieces in your professional wardrobe that you rely on time and again?

A single-breasted black suit, numerous crisp white shirts plus multiple black ties of different widths and patterns. This resolves attendance at all corporate obligations. However, as a person of colour, you need to think carefully about this approach. The first time I attended a function at the Northern Club I was asked to fetch a glass of chardonnay, and for directions to the bathrooms.

How does what you wear help enhance the way you communicate your values and ideas as a CEO?

Whakawhanaungatanga and manaakitanga are values I live by in the workplace. Translating this to my choices of clothing means that I try to put people at ease. Pacific Media Network was born out of the community, therefore what we wear and how we act should reflect that. Wearing a business suit every day runs the risk of setting myself apart from the people we serve.

Have there been people in your life, past and present, who inspire the way you dress?

My nanny Mabel Waiwai was a beautiful, elegant and stylish wahine Māori. She had 17 children, was a keen gardener and always looked immaculate. It instilled that sense of taking pride in your appearance regardless of the circumstances or your means. It’s also helpful that my daughter Olivia is an avid collector of sneakers and we have the same shoe size.

What was the last item of clothing, accessory or adornment you bought for the office?

All the adornments I own have been gifted by people close to me. For example, my poumanu is from my mother, Elaine. My ta’ovala (fine Tongan mat) was gifted to me by my Uncle George Mann snr. I’ll wear them from time to time in the workplace, but in a Māori and Tongan sense, these taonga or koloa are not things you buy for yourself — you won’t find them on High Street.

“My attire aligns with simplicity and functionality, reflecting my value for efficiency and straightforwardness,” says Craig Cotton.

Craig Cotton, CEO of Duco Events

The former CEO of Better Drinks Co. has gone from FMCG merchandising to event management, so he knows a thing or two about dressing with intention. It’s an approach particularly important in his current role as CEO of one of the Asia Pacific’s leading events management and sports promotion companies, Duco, where a no-fuss but well-considered capsule workwear wardrobe leaves this high-flyer with more time to make an impact.

What is your approach to getting dressed for the office?

I opt for speed and simplicity, sticking to a timeless combo: white tee, jeans, and a jacket or blazer with a pocket square when I want it to be a little more formal. Leather boots complete the look, balancing casual but with a sense of being professional.

How would you describe your personal style?

My style is simple and classic. White tee from AS Colour, Neuw jeans in black or blue, and alternating between brown and black slip-on boots, 100 per cent R.M. Williams. It’s an understated look that’s versatile but, more importantly, comfortable.

Are there pieces in your professional wardrobe that you rely on time and again?

R.M. Williams boots are my go-to, with 15+ pairs, one pair more than 20 years old with multiple resoles. Neuw jeans are a recent staple, and I have a collection of black Diesel jeans, a couple going strong for 15+ years. Each piece has a story and adds to the richness of my style.

How does what you wear help enhance the way you communicate your values and ideas as a CEO?

My attire aligns with simplicity and functionality, reflecting my value for efficiency and straightforwardness. The timeless combination of a white tee, jeans, and a jacket communicates approachability and adaptability, values I hold in high regard as a CEO.

The leather boots add a touch of sophistication, mirroring the balance I seek in leadership — a mix of professionalism and authenticity. This consistent style serves as a visual signature, reinforcing the values of simplicity, versatility and approachability that I aim to communicate as a CEO.

Have there been people in your life past and present who inspire the way you dress?

Apart from my daughter Bria, who always has an opinion, my dressing philosophy draws inspiration from my grandfather, who was a practical and no-nonsense businessman in the roofing industry. His straightforward wardrobe — grey suit pants, rolled-up open-neck white business shirt, no tie — has echoes in my own attire. This simplicity aligns with my hands-on approach, reflecting my journey from FMCG merchandising to event management now.

What was the last item of clothing, accessory or adornment you bought to wear for work?

Recently, my partner has been trying to transition me from AS Colour, buying me a Comme des Garcons Play T-shirt. The crisp white tee with a small red heart is a departure from my usual. Her only request [is that I wear it to my next event], which is ManukaPharm presents Synthony in the Domain.

More on fashion

From the latest trends to in-depth profiles and fascinating features.

Their clothes? Fabulous. Their credentials? Plastic-free. Wellington’s Kowtow on their bold blueprint for the future. The fashion darlings have found their dream team and their mission: One million wardrobes.

Kate Sylvester celebrates 30 years in fashion. What makes a label last? The fashion designer with an indelible touch discusses steering her brand through change.

A blazer will always be your best friend. Here’s how to wear one. Even hybrid working can’t diminish the power of a well-cut wardrobe staple.

These 12 celebrities were the best-dressed people of 2023. From Cate Blanchett to Jacob Elordi — concise, personal style was served.

Are polo shirts dorky? The smart-casual wardrobe staple making a subtle return. The preppy staple is one of the year’s most polarising wardrobe returns.