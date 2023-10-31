Shayne Currie continues his journey going from Invercargill to Queenstown, stops off in the town of Athol and showcases the wonders he has found in the Deep South. Video / Shayne Currie

Editor at large Shayne Currie is on a two-week road trip, to gauge the mood of the nation and meet everyday and notable Kiwis making a difference in their communities and wider world. Today he meets the leader of an extraordinary family business being driven by 18 simple rules from an earlier era. Today’s Nine Questions With... column is with Ngāi Tahu CEO Arihia Bennett. Meanwhile, in the daily road trip diary, the VW ID.5 makes it to Queenstown.

Arihia Bennett (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi) has been the chief executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu since 2012.

Ngāi Tahu chief executive Arihia Bennett. Photo / Supplied

What’s the one word to some up your mood right now?

Optimistic.

What do you wish people knew about where you live?

Just north of Christchurch, stretching into a country lifestyle, you have reached the heart of our Tuahiwi community. It is the “wellspring” or the source of local mana whenua that then connects us to the city. Come and see how we manaaki and care for our people.

What are your passions?

Supporting community development projects

Supporting and nurturing my own whānau to grow their businesses

Repurposing vintage fashion

Which New Zealander (alive or dead) do you most admire — and why?

My parents — they were dedicated community development champions in te reo Māori and Well Child services. They each left deeply embedded legacies that ignited te reo-speaking whanau alongside strengthening parents to be the best they can to raise healthy and happy, immunised tamariki.

What is your idea of perfect happiness?

Watching and contributing to whānau thriving in their own successes no matter the size, and passing these gems on to the next generations. Perfect happiness is about caring for one another through all the good, bad and ugly. This way it will never be boring!

What is your greatest fear?

The global political, economic and environmental ecosystems growing deeper into an out-of-control cluster situation.

What is it that you most dislike?

Not having any control or ability to influence on a grand scale.

What is on your bucket list?

Spend an entire season travelling in southern France through to Tuscany

A startup vintage clothing cafe destination

What do you hope/think NZ will look like in 10 years?

Thriving, innovative and creative businesses that are beyond the primary industry

No homelessness!

Collective intergenerational living

