The shoe choice for summer is already a national treasure.

Of all the exposed body parts we’ll be seeing on display during the warmer months, feet are high on the list.

Summertime for New Zealanders is the unspoken permission pad about barefoot. From the beach to the bach to the supermarket and back, our national preference to go sans footwear is also supported now and then by the easy slip of a jandal. The footwear of choice has long been a summer wardrobe for many New Zealanders.

Like most wardrobe items that continue to stand the test of time, jandals (or flip-flops, as they’re referred to in the US) come steeped in history, with its origins rooted in ancient Egypt circa 1500 BC. Its modern-day iteration of a mostly flat rubber sole punctuated by three anchoring points is taken from the traditional Japanse Zori sandal — hence our preferred term of jandal, a portmanteau of ‘Japanese sandals’.

A guest wears a pair of Havaianas during Copenhagen Fashion Week spring/summer 2023. Photo / Getty Images

This summer, it’s not a Birkenstock, even though the German footwear stalwart remains a firm seasonal favourite for semi-formal summer occasions.

Neither is it a pair of ubiquitous Crocs, the slip-on sandal now included as part of regulation uniform in several primary schools around the country (please bring back Roman sandals). The brand has of course cleverly included a jandal style among its famous, chunky clogs.

Jandals are minimalist by design, so, unsurprisingly, they’ve made something of a fresh renaissance given their simplicity and ability to offer comfort and freedom when we need it the most.

Its recent appreciation could be attributed to the home where most cool things are bred — Copenhagen. When Brazillian behemoth Havaianas released a collaborative jandal collection with hip Copenhagen-based label Rotate last year, there was a flurry of fashionable Danes parading about Copenhagen Fashion Week wearing a pair of jandals with the sort of artfully, eclectic thrown-together looks that the Danes seem to do so well with very little effort.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall) red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

In May, Jennifer Lawrence turned heads when she descended the red-carpeted steps at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a red Dior gown with a pair of black leather jandals, the irreverent act of comfort also became a symbol of rebellion. In 2015, a group of women in their 50s were turned away at the same event for wearing rhinestone flats instead of heels.

Local label Paris Georgia has also offered up an elevated vision of a jandal in the form of the Dune wedge and a platform Luna sandal, a style popularised in the 90s and now reinterpreted by the brand as the perfect supporting act to its collection of slinky dresses and column skirts.

Elsewhere this summer, local label Ruby has styled its latest collection of summer dresses with an easy pair of jandals, showcasing the easiness of pairing summer staples with something streamlined and simple like a jandal.

A pair of jandals featured in Ruby’s latest summer lookbook.

And for even more recent evidence of the humble jandal’s unexpected glow-up, Chanel creative director Virginie Viard sent models down the runway for the brand’s spring/summer 2024 runway show in Paris in October in a pair of sleek black jandals featuring Chanel’s famous interlocking C’s.

According to show notes, the collection was inspired by the artistic spirit of the Villa Noailles in the south of France, the overall effect of teaming jandals with sequin tailoring and prim skirt suits meant to evoke the easiness of summer dressing, combining nonchalance with elegance. It’s a state of dressing that feels appropriate for days when the temperatures climb.

But to make it feel current, it’s mostly in the length where we see the key point of difference. Many of this year’s ankle-grazing gowns, skirts and trousers were purposefully worn with jandals almost as if to indicate a certain insouciance for the amount of fabric on display. At Burberry’s spring/summer 2023 show, Naomi Campbell wore a pair with a floor-length utilitarian skirt, while Italian model Marai-Carla Boscono wore hers with a back velvet gown.

But it was front-row guest Kanye West who turned heads for his jandal of choice, choosing to wear a pair of embellished Burbbery jandals with an unfortunate pair of black socks.

Gigi Hadid wearing a pair of black Chanel jandals with a sequin suit and the brand’s spring/summer 2024 show in October. Photo / Getty Images

In a time when we need our clothes to support us, there's something almost freeing about this new parade of jandals that are unapologetically shuffling into the zeitgeist with a sense of newfound confidence.

Floating past in a pair of breezy jandals offers a sense of ease that is vital to feeling good about what we’re wearing in the heat of summer. Designer jandals are of course a happy novelty, but there’s a range of tried and true jandal brands that have been creating the footwear for years.

For something a little more elevated, a leather jandal offers a slightly more sophisticated alternative to rubber, with options available for any gender.

Summer Jandals We Love

Whether it’s a slimline sole or one with a little more height, the range of jandals on offer right now moves between classic and cool. Here’s an assortment of great options to shop now and easily incorporate into your summer days and nights.

Like most things in our wardrobes, playing it safe with black has its merits, and a simple clean-cut jandal in the hue offers up an array of options when you need something simple, non-descript, but thoroughly effective in its mission to be discreet but purposeful.

Not a jandal per se but the structure is basically the same. The Italian-made shoes features two metal studs and one prong between the toes which is lined with lambs leather to ensure no friction; and a padded sole offers extra comfort. Available in a cool assortment of colours including black, grey and cream.

Taking the concept of a jandal and elevating it, Mi Piaci’s Trixie slides are constructed with a cushy strap for added comfort. Even better, they’re on sale now.

Okay, hear me out — these might look like a jandal plucked straight out of a fisherman’s summer wardrobe, but even when worn unironically, these work well with wide-leg trousers for added nonchalance. Perfect for a post-swim or for a day on a boat, these also work particularly well with the various array of denim maxi skirts on the market and come in an array of great colourways. I would wear these with a sporty, relaxed summer suit.

Described as a thong, this jandal style has a platform sole for elevation and is constructed in 100 per cent LWG-certified sheep Leather, with a thick woven strap for comfort. This is the type of jandal works particularly well with a textured textile like linen.

Another cushy contender, the Alias Mae thong is ideal for the season’s array of neutrals and pastel hues. With a dress or a pair of trousers, there’s a slight 90s styling to this that makes these great options for the season, also available in black. Try these at a summer festival or an outdoor party.