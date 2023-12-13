17 Gorgeous Dresses To Wear On Christmas Day

Because you want something special for party season.

Christmas can be a day of extreme emotions, from feeling contemplative and grateful for making it to this point in the year, to the stress of the annual catch-up with extended family you’ll likely never see until next Christmas.

One failsafe dress to see you throughout the day both comfortably and stylishly can be something of a salve. Whether it’s a casual affair or a sophisticated soiree, the perfect dress for Christmas is one you can, of course, wear all summer long.

It’s a dress that sets the tone for the holidays, and one you’ll most likely be photographed in multiple times during the day, so pick wisely.

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has collated 17 contenders to help you look and feel your best. From a billowing Wallace Rose smock dress with a festive print to the holiday stripes at Juliette Hogan, there’s a range of easy and joyful frocks to wear all season long.

Available up to a size 4XL, the unique details of this easy dress include a gathered wrap-front top with a flowing wide sleeve that falls to just past elbow length.

Something with a dose of sweetness, this micro-gingham option is festooned with red floral embroidery and has a supportive empire silhouette which is ideal for pregnant women in the heat of summer.

Local label Jojo Ross is synonymous with her love of stretch fabric, and this sunny option is a welcome jolt of colour for a festive occasion from morning to evening.

An easy, breezy dress is a perfectly relaxed full-length sundress, with handy adjustable shoulder ties. Try this layered over a crisp white T-shirt for added comfort and a pair of summer sneakers or sleek sandals.

For a dress that offers comfort with its shirred cotton texture, this vibrant poppy floral print is a particularly great option to wear not only on Christmas but for New Year’s Eve with the swift addition of a pair of party heels and your favourite piece of jewellery. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Made from cotton poplin, this breezy one-shoulder dress from Bird & Knoll has the lovely addition of shirring across its neckline.

A dress that can be donned on Christmas and beyond, this checkered piece from The Carpenter’s Daughter is ruffled but simple, a warm-weather mainstay.

Alemais knows how to fashion a great print, and this collared dress is a beautiful example. Let it speak for itself with a pair of pared-back sandals or heels.

Is there any pattern more quintessentially summer than yellow gingham? We love this option from Daylight Moon, complete with secret convenient pockets.

Lay all your love on this floral Wallace Rose tunic dress, a bright summer staple featuring piping detailing and gathered sleeves to take you anywhere.

Local label Marle has become something of an expert in resort wear, a go-to for languid dresses and breezy coordinates. This Hanya dress is full-length and relaxed, an excellent option with thin adjustable straps, all rendered in a warm vermillion.

Made in Burnt Henna (read: Christmas) red, this easy-wearing dress from Knuefermann boasts a belt and side splits. It’s also made of a silky crease-resistant crêpe de chine, perfect for party season.

A check slip dress in an energising shade of blue with ruched detailing and adjustable straps. Wear it over a crisp white T-shirt or with an oversized shirt for a simple summer look.

Beautifully draped and with a subtle shimmer, this magenta Sun Glitter Dress from Su’Mar is an elegant (and on-theme) option for Christmas Day.

Local designer Dominique Healy’s Bella dress is a 100 per cent linen, candyfloss-pink mini that can be worn with or without the waist tie and features Dominique’s signature voluminous sleeves.

A classic wrap style in a beautiful floral print, this Aje dress features an exaggerated collar with braided trim and chic 3/4 length sleeves. Made from 55 per cent linen, wear it with sandals or dress it up with a kitten heel.

Mina’s Floret dress is a versatile option for Christmas Day, with its drawstring waist (wear it cinched in or loose), reversible style (you can opt for a V-neck or a round neck) and sweet elasticated sleeves. It’s also 100 per cent cotton, so it’s lightweight and breezy but keeps its shape.

