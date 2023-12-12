Left everything to the last minute? Don’t stress, these beautiful stocking stuffers and gifts are anything but an afterthought.

If you’re the type of person who finished their Christmas shopping back in August, pre-ordered the holiday ham for delivery on December 23 and erected the tree well in advance of December, this article isn’t for you. Last-minute Larry’s, listen up.

Yes, there are only 12 days until Christmas, but in our books that’s plenty of time to hit the shops or add to cart. Better still, these last-minute finds and small wonders are sure to elicit the same level of awe-inducing gasps as their big-ticket cousins when unwrapped on the big day.

Below, our guide to thoughtful and practical stocking stuffers and mini travel-sized gifts sure to surprise and delight your loved ones come Christmas morning.

Almost like you bought them in August ...

Created using surplus fabrics from previous collections, this little bag is a do-good and feel-good moment.

Appeal to the magpie in your life with this bejewelled bullet, which houses Clinique’s most-viral glossy lip formula — known for its chameleon-like abilities to suit all skin tones and yet appear different on everyone.

Organically shaped freshwater pearl drops are a subtle statement that will elevate any summer outfit.

A scented soap is a welcome gift to share with your Christmas host, and this one by Scent of Provence highlights the romance and freshness of heritage roses alongside notes of lemon, apple, geranium and violet.

Get the good vibes going for a summer road trip by giving their car a little refresh.

Claw clips aren’t going anywhere, and this stylish beige option from Lady Jayne proves that hair accessories can be equal parts playful and chic.

Gift the budding hair stylist in your life a set of Dyson hair clips, both of which promise a secure grip with no damage to hair or scalp. The set includes a sectioning hair clip to precisely collect and separate sections before holding them in place, and the wide hair clip which is geared towards thick, long hair.

Designed to be the home for all of the recipes you find in your life. “Think, you’re building a legacy like Nana’s much-loved cookbook with hand-written recipes she finds, shares, and creates.”

If the person you’re buying for is in their fitness era, support their goals with this Pilates equipment pack from Fluidform, which includes a Pilates ball, discs set and resistance bands in five different strengths.

These pot holders or trivets are handmade using recycled saris in Bangladesh. Each pot holder is unique.

Pucker up to soft and nourished lips this holiday season by sharing one of Everkind’s organic lip balms with someone you’d like to meet under the mistletoe.

Something for the home, these hand towels are luxurious and come in a range of colours and patterns.

Launching just in time for Christmas comes Basalaj’s new liquid lipsticks, which contain a blend of vitamin E, jojoba oil and concentrated active vitamin C to nourish and protect lips while depositing richly pigmented colour.

Gift these mugs alongside a favourite tea or coffee blend for an added gesture.

Positioning head care as self-care, Arkive’s Good Habit duo sees its Hybrid Oil twinned with The Good Comb for a daily ritual said to detangle hair, exfoliate scalp, boost circulation and ease the mind.

Crafted in a soft, vegan leatherette, this key ring is a playful touch to an everyday item.

Give the gift of glowing skin with LumoGlow’s techno-savvy skin wand, which combines red LED light, blue LED light, EMS microcurrent and facial vibration massage with a warming function to restore skin radiance, tightness and clarity.

A playful collaboration in summer’s footwear of choice.

Struggling for a signature scent? In this set, find eight of Floral Street’s best-selling scents (including newcomer Sunflower Pop) in 1.5ml-sized spray bottles — perfect for mixing and matching depending on your mood or the occasion.

Give the gift of true relaxation with this inflatable beach pillow.

Spoil the lipstick lover in your life with this holiday-ready mini lipstick duo, which sees two of Nars’ smooth matte lipsticks combined into one dazzling tree decoration. Available in the shades Too Hot To Hold and American Woman, both lipsticks boast a highly pigmented formula with up to 10 hours of continuous wear.

The design lover will adore these fun glass tumblers. Mix and match with other colours to make a unique set.

Designed to help the wearer relax and unwind, this soothing eye pillow is lightly scented with Plant Potions’ I Am Calm essential oil blend — with Roman chamomile, lavender, Peru balsam and a hint of mandarin — to balance the third eye chakra and promote relaxation. Use it in conjunction with yoga savasana practice, or when drifting off to dreamland.

A woven hat for that understated, cool summer feeling.

The ultimate travel companion, this limited-edition kit contains five products perfect for those wanting to start their skincare journey or try something new over the holiday period without investing in full-sized products.

Each of these incense holders is made by hand in Mt Maunganui.

Pamper severely dry hands with this hardworking hydration duo from Paume — a probiotic-rich hand balm that improves skin tone, texture and elasticity alongside a pair of 100 per cent organic cotton gloves that supercharge the balm’s benefits when worn overnight.