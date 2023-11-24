Welcome to Viva’s week of holiday gift guides, where we offer special, carefully selected ideas for what to buy your loved ones every day. Below, discover great gifts that give back.

It’s nice to receive nice stuff.

Gifts, presents, treats — Christmas is, after all, an opportunity to indulge loved ones with a thoughtfully selected physical token of that appreciation.

For those stuck on finding something for that hard-to-buy-for person, there’s something special and intimate about a gift that gives back to some of the various social causes close to their heart.

In a year when so many people are struggling to get by, it’s hard not to feel somewhat overwhelmed by all the lovely things out there to shop, so consider one that offers a little glimmer of hope to our environment and to those in need.

This T-shirt can help our arts community (pictured above)

Created as a response to help Auckland’s arts community thrive in the face of budget cuts and limited resources, the Artists Make Auckland campaign is perfect for an art lover while giving back to those creatives who help shape Tāmaki Makaurau. Keep up with news and merchandise drops at @Artistsmakeauckland.

Made-in-NZ underwear comprising 93 per cent bamboo and seven per cent elastane.

These undies can help save lives

The work of local charity The Aunties is an initiative led by Jackie Clark that advocates for women healing from violent and complex situations, with the charity actively fundraising to ensure it continues to facilitate the provision of care and support for those who have experienced domestic violence. Its online store is a small assortment of goods, with all proceeds going towards warm clothes for women affected by family violence. Its selection of joyfully printed undies does double duty in being a great gift idea as well as helping those people in their healing process. From $10, there's a range of colours, prints and cuts to choose from. Aunties.co.nz

Support the work of the SPCA and give the gift of an SPCA 2024 calendar.

This 2024 SPCA calendar will help a pet find their forever home

A round of applause for pets — they give us comfort and joy in times of stress and disorder, so what better way to acknowledge a pet lover’s passion than with a gift that gives back to other animals? Proceeds from this $25 calendar will go towards helping the SPCA continue its vital work in our communities. Spcashops.co.nz

A World Vision gift of education enables girls access to a brighter future.

Help a girl get to school

World Vision has a range of gifting ideas that help support its goals of providing development and advocacy for children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice in nearly 100 countries around the world. One of these essential gifts is providing families who are struggling to send and keep their daughters in school with the resources to ensure they have a future and an education. By giving this gift, you’re allowing girls to have basic access to an education that will help them and their families. See more of World Vision’s range of gifts via its helpful gift catalogue at Worldvision.org.nz.

Give the gift of planting a native tree with Trees That Count.

A $10 native tree with Trees That Count will help the environment for future generations

The magical gift of a donation to Trees That Count will further help the organisation further its goals of mobilising the efforts of restoring Aotearoa’s unique biodiversity and help provide a brighter future through the planting of native trees. A $10 native tree is an easy, waste-free gift. The recipient will be emailed a beautifully designed gift certificate, personalised with your message, along with regular updates from the community-based planting project that will plant and care for your native tree on your behalf. You can choose from a variety of tree species, which makes this gift idea ideal for people with a green thumb or who love being in the great outdoors. Treesthatcount.co.nz

Give the gift of music therapy with Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust.

Give someone the gift of music therapy

Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust (RMTC) plays an integral part in helping its clients deal with physical, cognitive, and behavioural challenges through the power of music and the chance to develop independence and express themselves. As part of its Fa La La La Moolah Christmas fundraising efforts, the organisation is hoping to raise money to support over 1000 of its clients to experience this transformative therapy — the only one of its kind in Aotearoa. While you are welcome to gift a custom amount, there are also contribution options too: $55 gifts one subsidised music therapy session; $140 gifts one full-price music therapy session; and $310 gifts a day of outreach music therapy sessions. Rmtc.org.nz/christmas

Rise Beyond The Reef has a range of homewares, fashion and crafts that give back to Fijian communities and women.

This Fijian Masi will help empower a community of women

Along with homewares, arts and crafts, accessories and fashion, Rise Beyond The Reef is a non-profit organisation based in Nadi, Fiji, with the sole aim of helping empower women in remote Fijian villages to gain independence, financial support for their families and a sense of community through the selling of goods that highlight Fijian creativity. One great item on sale is a beautiful traditional Fijian tapa cloth known as Masi. The Rise Beyond The Reef Masi collection features handprinted designs by artisans from Moce Island, Lau Group, with proceeds of pieces sold going towards helping these artisans support their families. Karen Walker has recently collaborated with Rise Beyond The Reef with a range of woven bags crafted in collaboration between Rise Beyond the Reef and Karen Walker. Made in Fiji’s Ra Province using local pandanus, with proceeds of sales from the bags going back to the women from the Ra Province. Risebeyondthereef.org

"What's inspired me is having a more modes of seeing our patterns and seeing our design world out in the community. I'm really passionate about that."

These sunglasses can help save someone’s eyesight

A pair of uniquely designed frames for both spectacles and sunglasses can be found at Specsavers, created in collaboration with local Māori tā moko artist and practitioner Mokonuiarangi (Moko) Smith (Te Arawa, Tainui, Takitimu, Horouta). Specsavers is hoping to reach their goal of raising $1 million dollars in donations to go towards The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ this year. By purchasing this year’s limited-edition frames, $25 of proceeds go towards ending avoidable blindness in the Pacific and to help further support the work of The Foundation across the Pacific, from supporting clinics in remote areas to training eye doctors. To purchase visit Specsavers.co.nz, or to donate, visit Hollows.org.nz where you can also add an accompanying card designed by Moko. Read more about the collaboration here.

Shop gifts from your local charity shop

We’re a nation with a love of charity shops, so it makes sense to consider supporting your local hospice shop by buying something special for someone this Christmas at some of the many outlets around the country. Here are a few of our favourites.

With over 50 retail stores around the country, shopping at one means you’ll be helping The Red Cross continue its vital work helping vulnerable people all around New Zealand — supporting them in times of disaster or emergency, helping new migrants settle in New Zealand, or delivering hot meals to those in need.

There are a number of great Habitat for Humanity stores across the country committed to improving housing outcomes in New Zealand, the Pacific and Nepal. With your purchase at one of its outlets, you’ll help eliminate substandard housing worldwide and give the gift of adequate shelter to those in need.

These op-shops are an extension of the SPCA umbrella, providing an outlet for shoppers to buy and ultimately help raise much-needed funds for the SPCA to continue its work in providing care and support for vulnerable animals as well as help facilitate homes for pets. Browse the official SPCA Op Shop Online where you’ll find great gift ideas that range from pre-loved items that can be delivered straight to your doorstep. You can also visit one of its 80+ physical op shops located throughout Aotearoa.

The work of Dove Hospice is essential for those at the end of their life, along with their families. For those living with a terminal diagnosis and those who expect a full recovery, Dove Hospice helps give a sense of dignity to those who rely on its services. One way to show support is to shop at one of its seven Dove Hospice stores across Tāmaki Makaurau; its range of estate homewares and designer fashion is a drawcard for eagle-eyed shoppers. Proceeds go directly to assist patients who are living with life-threatening illnesses, plus supporting their families and carers.

