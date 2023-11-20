Welcome to Viva’s week of holiday gift guides, where we’ll be offering special, carefully selected ideas for what to buy your loved ones every day. Below is a brief survey of what’s on offer that may just interest the person with a sensitive aesthetic and a love of the natural world.

Mother Nature never ceases to inspire a sense of creativity in our wardrobes and in the home. The perfect gift for someone with a penchant for organic shapes and textures is one that is also timeless — a wooden comb crafted with love or perhaps a beaded handbag that would look at home at an al fresco picnic this season.

Annabel Dickson selects a harmonious edit of beautiful items to make a nature lover’s heart swoon, from beaded bags to handmade ceramics.

A gorgeous vessel to display a spray of flowers is an ideal gift. Created by Waikato-based object maker Margi Nuttall, this proudly made in New Zealand piece is the perfect centrepiece for the home.

Show some love for museum and gallery gift shops — there’s a range of great gift ideas on offer. What’s not to love about this sunny hibiscus flower by artist Bob Steiner? This ceramic beauty is one to be cherished forever.

Wooden accessories are an easy solution for someone who prefers a more organic approach to living, and this comb with extra-wide teeth encourages gentle haircare for all hair types.

Homewares with an organic bent are an easy addition to any space, and this boucle texture is just right for the person needing a fresh pillow to add to their collection, or for someone who could do with a gift both stylish and cosy.

A beaded bag is the perfect accessory for summer, and we’re besotted by this charming number, perfect with a summer dress for an al fresco picnic. The sweetest gift for someone special.

Local jeweller Jasmin Scott has cornered the local market for organic and sculptural jewels. Rolling, tubular forms bring weight to the hand and are an ideal choice for someone whose personal style is inspired by the natural world.

Made in Portugal, this gorgeous mat evokes sunny Mediterranean days. 950 GSM and made with 100 per cent cotton.

Chill vibes only, incense is the perfect gift for someone that’s hard to buy for. We suggest this seasonal scent from Sala, with its fresh take on the season.

Local jeweller Joss has appeared in several of our fashion shoots, and we love her take on organic textures and design. This sculptural pair is made from pounamu and sterling silver.

For the person who is dedicated to their downward dog poses, a fresh yoga mat might just be the ticket.

Strapless tops are a hot-ticket item for summer, and this lovely number is a safe fashion bet for the person who likes to keep up with the latest trends.

If travel is high on the agenda in 2024, small things like a toiletry bag could prove to be a practical gift. We love the ethos behind local wool brand Honest Wolf, one of several brands dedicated to maintaining our local wool industry.

Artwork can be a high-risk gift idea as it’s one that can be both subjective and highly personal. Pop into Avondale-based gallery Moana Fresh or take a look at the beautiful assortment of gift ideas online and support our local Pacific arts community with an array of local art.

Easy, breezy dresses are an ideal gift for someone with great personal style. Ahead of those lazy summer days, this fresh summer frock will get plenty of wear.

Earlier this year we spoke with the clever minds behind Noa blankets and were left inspired by their commitment to celebrating Māori excellence through their unique blanket designs. A special gift to be treasured.

A diary is a great gift idea for someone who requires plenty of planning and scheduling. Students in particular will love this.

Support local makers around the world and survey the beautiful options on offer from Trade Aid. For someone with a love of indoor plants, this planter is a gorgeous way to add some texture to interiors.

Nature lovers love a good pair of sandals and local brand Bronwyn has an array of great footwear options for someone with an organic sense of style. This crossover strappy pair is great for grounding summer shorts and dresses.

A linen robe in a harmonious hue is the perfect gift for any gender.

True nature lovers can’t wait to get outdoors, and a pair of swim shorts in a verdant hue will inspire your receiver to spend long summer days in the ocean.

Raglan-based ceramic artist Tony Sly has a beautiful range of ceramics made with an artful bent.

Read about new lingerie brand Ohen, recently launched at the start of this month — this intimate gift idea requires some research.

We also spoke with founder of Yu Mei Jessie Wong this year about her line of beautifully made handbags, and this suede tote is possibly one the best bags we’ve encountered this year from a local designer. A supportive gift of a suede protection spray could be a good idea here.

If in doubt, a hat is a great gift and this delightful number from the local label is the perfect way to add some colour to any wardrobe.

Summer is the perfect time for a little garden TLC, and for lazy gardeners in particular, a pair of secateurs is all that’s required to do the bare minimum outdoors.

Main Image: Photographer / Mara Sommer. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Model / Karen Valerie from 62 Managemen. Hair and makeup / Shirley Simpson. Fashion assistant / Annabel Dickson. With thanks to Corban Estate Arts Centre.

