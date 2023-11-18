Welcome to Viva’s week of holiday gift guides, where we’ll be offering special, carefully selected ideas for what to buy your loved ones every day. Here, we round up the beauty editor-approved gift sets sure to surprise and delight any skincare savant, makeup maven, body care buff, haircare habitué, or fragrance fan.

It’s highly likely the beauty lover in your life was among the first to snap up one of the many covetable beauty advent calendars before they sold out, has bookmarked every tree ornament loaded with lip balm to bedeck their tree, and plans on styling their Christmas table with festive, fragrance-filled crackers at each place setting.

But there’s plenty more beauty to be found inside these gift sets, which run the gamut from skincare and body care to haircare, fragrance and more. Each one houses a selection of miniature-sized versions of the originals — perfect to stash away for your summer holiday — or limited-edition offerings you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.

Either way, they’re also excellent value — and most brands shave off a hefty part of their combined price tag to make shopping for sets all the more enticing.

Read on for Ashleigh Cometti’s take on which beauty gift sets are worth buying, from wallet-friendly body care minis to investment-level skin-brightening salves.

The Emma Lewisham Evening Ritual Trio contains three of the brand’s best-sellers, the cornerstones of any nightly skincare regime. Start with the Illuminating Oil Face Cleanser, lightly apply the Skin Reset Eye Creme to the orbital bone, and finish with a luxurious layer of the Supernatural Sleeping Mask. Available from selected department stores including Mecca or online at Emmalewisham.com.

As far as body products go, Ecoya’s Sandalwood & Amber remains a perennial favourite, and these two generously sized products are an excellent way to spoil a loved one who prefers to keep scents on the subtle side. Available from selected department stores and independent retailers or online at Ecoya.co.nz.

Ashley & Co’s Twice As Libby is sure to keep lips nourished and hydrated all summer long, and twins its original Lip Punch with a tinted version to lend a pretty wash of pinky-hued colour. Available from selected department stores and independent retailers or online at Shop.ashleyandco.co.

This is an entertainer’s dream and couples a 150ml interior fragrance with a 200g soy candle in the brand’s most iconic festive scent. Available from selected department stores or online at Nz.glasshousefragrances.com.

Mecca Max’s Brushing Up set contains everything your special someone needs should they wish to overhaul their makeup brush collection. It includes four eye brushes, four complexion brushes plus a beauty bullet, and comes in a stylish, portable brush case. Available from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

This kit is designed to revitalise both hair and skin while you slumber, thanks to its curated edit of minis that look to high-performance botanical ingredients to nourish and restore. Available from selected independent retailers or online at Sansceuticals.com.

Chloe Zara Hair’s Ultimate Treatment Duo is a welcome treat for those who take great care with their tresses, and includes two full-sized versions of hairstylist Chloe Zara’s eponymous haircare range — the Silk Hair Balm and Hair & Body Perfume Oil. Available from selected department stores or online at Chloezara.com.

Raaie Minis features its two original serums in miniature — the Morning Dew Vitamin C and Yellow Moonbeam Retinal Elixir. A great way to trial the serums or to stash for a summer getaway. Available from selected stockists or online at Raaie.co.nz.

Give the gift of healthy, vibrant skin with three of Shiseido’s best-sellers, designed to activate, strengthen and regenerate the skin’s own restorative powers. Available from selected department stores including Farmers, or online at Shiseido.co.nz.

Aleph’s bundle is an excellent way to trial five of the New Zealand makeup brand’s skincare-infused products, including its Serum/Primer, Radiance Balm in two different shades, the Mixing Tool and Buffer Brush. Available from selected stockists or online at Alephbeauty.com.

This Super Skin Set is geared towards all skin types and highlights two full-sized products from The Facialist’s in-house skincare brand — a 30ml Glow Nourishing + Revitalising Facial Oil and a 100ml Super Skin Soothing + Balancing Cleansing Oil. Available from The Facialist or online at Thefacialist.co.nz.

This Aesop gift kit is just one of the gift sets available from this year’s Resonant Gestures collection, which borrows inspiration from music. Tuneful Textures includes three hydrating hand care products (two washes and a balm) in the brand’s timeless Resurrection scent. Available from Aesop signature stores, inside selected department stores or online at Aesop.com/nz.

Founder Miranda Kerr bottled her signature glow with her selection of turmeric-laced products. Find them here in mini-size to cleanse, smooth and nourish for skin that glows with health. Available from Koraorganics.com.

An investment, yes, but considering this gift set typically retails for just shy of $1000, the savings alone make this set worth it. Created with long hair in mind, this set includes six different attachments to create a multitude of styles. Available from selected department stores or online at Dyson.co.nz.

In search of a gift for a friend suffering from burnout? Or who needs a little self-care? Embodyme’s selection of plant-powered body oils was created with the intention of imparting their moniker on the wearer, with names like Courage, Joy, Peace and Kindness. Available from selected skin clinics including The Facialist or online at Embodymedaily.com.

Treat the glow-getter in your life with this shimmering three-piece set, which includes a highlighter, liquid illuminator and glow-giving lip oil. Available from Farmers or online at Farmers.co.nz.

Take it from someone who goes through a bottle of the All Nighter Setting Spray each month (truly) — this travel set is incredible value. Prep skin for makeup application with the Primer Potion, dress eyes in the Naked 3 Mini Eyeshadow Palette, and lock it all in place with a spritz of the All Nighter Setting Spray. Available from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz.

It’s the new-to-New Zealand fragrance brand that has garnered millions of fans overseas, and now local beauty buffs can experience the Jo Loves magic from tomorrow (Monday 20 November). This fragrance trio includes three of the brand’s signature Christmas scents and is sure to leave the recipient with that festive feeling. Available from Farmers or online at Farmers.co.nz.

This treatment trio is excellent for those who regularly use hot tools or colour their hair, helping restore tresses to their optimal strength and condition. Available from Hairproductsonline.com.

Combat skin dryness from regular dips in the pool or ocean this summer with three of Tronque’s hydrating and firming body care products, including our pick of the bunch — the Rich As Croesus Firming Body Butter. Available from selected skincare clinics or online at Tronque.com.

Iammi’s Bronze & Glow is a summer essential and contains two of our go-to products to hydrate and restore glow to dry or dehydrated skin — the Olympia Glow Nourishing Serum and Sun Kissed Tinted Serum. Layer together for skin that’s radiant, nourished and resilient (like you will be too from engaging with the Iammi app). Available from selected retailers or online at Iammi.co.

This is our top pick for health and wellness buffs. This skin-loving duo contains two products designed to boost collagen production in the skin, the Glow Inner Beauty Boost and Glow Inner Beauty Essential. Available from selected independent retailers or online at Thebeautychef.co.nz

Beyond the two impressive vitamin C-laden products contained within, this worthy gift set includes a stainless-steel roller to promote lymphatic drainage and supercharge the results from your skincare. Available from authorised stockists and online at Dermalogica.co.nz.

Spoil the mama-to-be in your life with the full suite of pregnancy-safe products from Pure Mama, including its sell-out Belly Oil which is designed to nourish and support stretching skin as baby grows. Available from Puremama.com.

For eyes that mesmerise, this kit is a must-have. If your loved one seldom goes without eye makeup, then this beauty treat is sure to earn an excited squeal on Christmas morning. Available from selected department stores or online at Clinique.co.nz.

