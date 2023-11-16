Welcome to Viva’s week of holiday gift guides, where we’ll be offering special, carefully selected ideas for what to buy your loved ones every day. Below, our favourite gifts for the foodie who cooks, eats and compulsively watches The Bear.

They’ve already bought one (or a few) food advent calendars for themselves, popping open a perforated cardboard door daily for the small thrill of chocolate baubles and full-sized packets of toasted almond and sesame seed dukkah.

So why not add to that feeling these holidays by gifting them something they both need and want? On this list compiled by Annabel Dickson, you’ll find genuinely useful kitchen tools. A new cast iron pot. A cheese baker for macaroni or moussaka. An apron that features an adjustable neck strap with bronze hardware.

Of course, there are some tasty options too, from dehydrated oranges (perfect for cocktails) to hot sauce bundles and Lebanese restaurant Gemmayze Street’s silky-smooth hummus, handmade in small batches and only recently available to eat at home.

