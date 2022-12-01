Viva’s Best Christmas Recipes: 56 Dishes That’ll Bring The Holiday Cheer

Centrepiece-worthy roasts, commendable sides and the desserts on our wish list.

Yes, this is a good-looking recipe list. But don’t worry, they’re not all intimidatingly difficult to make. Whether you want something gorgeous and grand (like a tender lamb roast with candied kūmara) or something throw-together (a la our 10-minute lemon tart), these dishes are all high-reward. Maybe you feel like an assortment of classics, including whiskey-glazed ham and a decadent chocolate roulade with pomegranate molasses? Or maybe you want to try something different? A barbecued side of salmon with a sweet mango salsa, pistachio-stuffed chicken, or a special carrot recipe courtesy of award-winning chef Sid Sahrawat, perhaps. Trust us: It’ll be hard to pick favourites.

The starters

Photo / Babiche Martens

Barbecuing the pineapple will caramelise it, adding a delicious sweetness to the prawns, which are wonderful with fresh crunchy lettuce and creamy avocado.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A little goes a long way when it comes to squid ink. Find it at specialty stores or Asian supermarkets. Try adding a little to burnt butter then to a sauce, or add it to pasta dough for a truly impressive dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You will find black lentils in the organic range at your local supermarket or a specialty store. It is worth cooking them yourself as it takes just 25 minutes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

In this seafood salad recipe, the roe of the scallop not only adds a beautiful vibrant colour to the dish but the sweet subtle flavour that makes this luxurious seafood a treat.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fresh and prepared straight on to the serving platter, this melon ball and prosciutto salad is the perfect accompaniment to any festive meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Change these eggplant morsels with other ingredients if you like — a slice of avocado, a piece of spicy chorizo or fresh tomato.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These stone fruit bites are a taste sensation. The salty, chewy prosciutto adds to the flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

You can plate it an hour before serving, if that works best for you. Salting the cucumber is essential to draw out all the juices.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cooking the pork belly twice allows the fatty layer to gently melt away, leaving enough to keep the pork moist and succulent.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Try using lemongrass as a skewer, as we have, wrapping the delicious prawn mixture around them. Keep it simple, sweet chilli straight from the bottle makes a delicious dipping sauce.

The mains

Photo / Babiche Martens

Spice this whiskey glaze up with a little chilli. If you have a whole ham this glaze will stretch to cover the whole thing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Try this roast sandwiched between two slabs of fresh bread with chutney the next day.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This delicious salmon dish is served very simply with a home-made teriyaki sauce and mango salsa.

Photo / Babiche Martens

For this lamb recipe, try cooking it on the barbecue for maximum flavour. Alternatively, low and slow in the oven is your best bet.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this delicious chicken as part of your Christmas feast or sliced cold to take on a summer picnic.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Just remove the pin bones and bake. It is as simple as that. This ginger and red onion mix can be cooked while the salmon is in the oven.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The cranberry sauce can be served cold and is even more delicious warmed through.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you buy the pastry ready rolled it will ensure your galette’s even puffiness, but this is not essential. Get creative with different types and colours of tomatoes that are available to you.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pork loin is a tasty alternative to ham. Keep all your guests happy; for the stuffing use gluten-free bread, which is paired with juicy prunes and orange.

Photo / Babiche Martens

There’s no need to cook the peas beforehand as they have plenty of time for that in the oven.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sear it on all sides very quickly, cool, then slice very thinly. A little will go a long way to feed a larger group.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The combination of blue cheese, garlic and mustard is divine. These simple flavours can be served with any roast piece of beef.

Photo / Supplied

The octopus is twice cooked: the first time to cook it through and tenderise it; the second to get the char and nice crispy bits around the edges.

The sides

Photo / Babiche Martens

Asian grocers are a treasure trove of hard-to-find mushrooms, try a local farmers’ market, or grow your own.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you can’t find goat’s curd for this recipe from the award-winning chef, substitute it with goat’s cheese or feta.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Choose a lovely variety of homegrown or heirloom tomatoes which you should be able to find at your local farmers market or organic store.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A sneaky trick for slicing the beetroot is putting it between two wooden spoons, so as not to cut right through to the bottom.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a quick, fresh, crisp salad that is fabulous for summer to serve as part of your Christmas feast.

Photo / Supplied

This generous plate is tasty enough on its own, but humble enough to not take away from the main event.

Photo / Babiche Martens

For this mozzarella and prosciutto salad, we have used fresh figs. Make sure they are ripe and sweet — a good excuse to test a couple first.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The interior of this eggplant is cooked to soft perfection, and the coating is deliciously sticky.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fresh, crisp and green, these tasty summer vegetables will go a long way. Be careful not to overcook them.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you have been out fishing and have some fresh kingfish or snapper, cook a fillet and use it instead of the tuna. It is all about using what is available.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This creamy rocket dressing goes well on any vegetables or salad. The soft, spongy, warm halloumi is a wonderful addition to an already delicious salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Surprise your guests with a great meat alternative, where the texture of the watermelon is transformed through the cooking process.

The desserts

Photo / Babiche Martens

The meringue part of this festive dessert can be made ahead of time and stored in an airtight container ready to assemble on the day.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Hear, hear for the return of jelly moulds, we say! Make this dessert in one mould, or divide it into mini-moulds. Leaving it in the fridge overnight will ensure it’s set.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This roulade is perfect for chocolate lovers. It’s flourless, light, creamy and rich.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fill these sponge drops with new-season strawberries and mascarpone, then say no more.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The raspberry and apple compote, and the butterscotch sauce, can be made a couple of days in advance — making the festive day less stressful for all.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is a great job to do on the morning or in the late evening a couple of days beforehand. Once the bases are baked, store in an airtight container ready for last-minute filling.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you don’t have a tin for this festive masterpiece, use two tart rings placed on to a baking tray. The result is just as impressive.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe is simple and made in minutes. Any selection of berries is fine for this dish, which packs a delicious punch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cake is delicious served warm with ice cream or custard, and equally as good served cold the next day, dusted with icing sugar for a picnic.

Photo / Babiche Martens

For a fresh take on a classic pavlova, try a medley of tropical fruits layered with whipped cream and some zesty lemon or lime curd.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Decadent comes to mind when you taste this luscious chocolate tart. We’ve topped it with a mixture of fresh strawberries, pomegranate arils and slightly tart freeze-dried raspberries.

Photo / Babiche Martens

No ice cream maker is required for a semifreddo. It is essential to use good-quality chocolate for this recipe, as the flavour is noticeable.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This tart’s silky, lemony filling is lightly sweet and encased in an oat and coconut oil shortbread crust. The best part? It comes together in less than ten minutes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A fruit fool is super-versatile. You can use any fruit and a dash of your favourite tipple, whatever that might be. We’ve used Cointreau.

The small bites

Photo / Babiche Martens

Whether you are thinking of a healthy snack for your children or a great source of collagen from the gelatin, these natural gummies are light in sugar and simple to make.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The smell of melted, golden cheese may prevent one or two of these making it to the intended recipient, as you can’t beat them straight out of the oven.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These white chocolate truffles are decadent, sweet, fruity and nutty. The key to making them is to work quickly when you are rolling the balls, especially in warmer weather.

Photograph / Babiche Martens

Use any leftover pastry to make extra decorations for nibbling on or decorating your table.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These melt-in-you-mouth biscuits are great for morning or afternoon tea, or wrap them up and give them to someone you love.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A little on the decadent side, these fig and nut logs are perfect sliced and served with cheese or a coffee, making occasions extra special.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Once baked, wrap in a bag, write a cute tag and take as a nibble for a Christmas celebration or place under the tree as a gift.