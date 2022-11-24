Everyone’s ovens are slightly different. Make the temperature a little lower and adjust accordingly if your meringues tend to brown. The meringue part of this can be made ahead of time and stored in an airtight container ready to assemble on the day.

MERINGUE WREATH RECIPE

Makes 1

4 egg whites

1 cup caster sugar

1 tsp each of vinegar, cornflour, vanilla

300ml cream

½ cup finely chopped pistachios

1 cup fresh raspberries

1. Preheat an oven to 150C. Line a baking tray with paper. Draw a 20cm diameter circle on the paper to help make the wreath shape. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

2. Place the egg whites into a large clean bowl. Beat until they form soft peaks. Slowly start adding the sugar, 1 Tbsp at a time, until it is all gone. Beat in the vinegar, cornflour and vanilla. Place large spoonfuls around the circle you have drawn to build a wreath shape. With the leftover meringue, make mini meringues to serve separately.

3. Place into the oven for 1 hour, then turn it off and let them cool while still in the oven. Store in an airtight container.