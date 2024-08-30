What’s better than a pair of pear recipes? 17 of them.

Often overlooked, pears are humble heroes that have been waiting in the shadows of the fruit bowl for too long. The recipes in this collection capitalise on many glorious aspects of pears - their crunchy texture, natural sweetness, and a mellow flavour that is enjoyable eaten raw and builds beautifully when cooked.

Use this recipe collection as your prompt to give the humble fruit its moment in the spotlight. In baking, a salad, or a cosy dinner, the pears are ready.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you like the crunchy meringue and biscuit base combination in a louise cake, this stunning rhubarb and pear-filled dessert delivers a similar joy. Crunchy hazelnuts provide a decadent topping to this towering meringue.

Photo / Babiche Martens

With silky soft fruit encased in crispy pastry, these parcels make a delicious, warming winter dessert. Oats add texture and binding to the mixture.

Have this pudding with custard or creme fraiche. Photo / Babiche Martens

A sticky brown sugar syrup flavours peaches and pears before they cook as well as soaking a sticky glaze to the top of this pudding once it is pulled from the oven. Angela Casley assures us this bubbling beauty tastes just as good the next day, but we’ve never had any leftovers to test her claim.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Counteracting the sweetness of the pears and creaminess of blue cheese this pretty tart is topped with a scattering of peppery rocket and crunchy roasted nuts. Cut generous slabs and make a meal of it or slice sophisticated slithers to pass around as party food.

Eleanor Ozich's baked pear chips with cinnamon. Picture / Eleanor Ozich

Level up your next cheese board with these gently spiced pear chips, enhanced by a sprinkle of sweet, musky cinnamon. Pair them with a sharp, salty cheese such as blue vein, or a gentler, creamy cheese like double cream brie or camembert.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Whole simmered pears get enrobed in a treacly batter and baked whole so that you see the full, dramatic profile of the fruit as you cut off slices.

Picture / Babiche Martens

A tropical and fruity spin on the decadent Italian classic.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Tart cranberries and orange juice add brightness to both the colour and flavour of this vibrant and tasty chutney.

Pear tart with walnut and chocolate. Picture / Babiche Martens

An easy pastry is blitzed together in a food processor, filled with a custardy chocolate filling and pear slices then topped with crunchy hunks of walnut caramel. What’s not to like?

Cabbage salad with pear chorizo and mint. Picture / Babiche Martens

Make a star of pear’s crisp texture in this fresh, slaw-like salad dressed with a fresh and punchy dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pears and goat’s cheese are a perfect match, made all the more delicious with toasted walnuts and a drizzle of honey. This combo is great for a starter, brunch or dessert, and can be served warm or cold.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Little puddings, big comfort. This recipe proves good puddings come in small packages.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A breeze to pull together, this is one of those recipes that is more assembly than cooking. But because each of the ingredients is top quality and gourmet it tastes anything but basic. Serve on individual plates or one big communal platter.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fruit, olives and unctuous protein meld together in this comforting bake that isn’t a world away from Chicken Marbella.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Almost everything tastes better when fried gently in butter, pears included.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The ingredient list calls for persimmons and tamarillos, but this roast fruit recipe can be riffed on to tart up whatever is languishing in your fruit drawer. It’s particularly good for fruit that’s gone a bit soft, when roasted the ripeness becomes the sweet drawcard.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Think pear dessert and your brain probably goes to poached pears. There are no big flavours here, instead the comforting recipe lets the subtle, sweet flavour of pears really sing.