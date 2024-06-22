Food & Drink

Rhubarb & Pear Meringue Cake Recipe

By Angela Casley
Crunchy hazelnuts are a decadent topping for this towering meringue dessert. Photo / Babiche Martens

This sweet serving is a textural masterpiece.

This rhubarb dessert requires a little precision, but will certainly impress guests. You can create a stunning serving with a delicate smoothing of the meringue. Making the cake a day in advance will also work well; the flavour just gets better.

RHUBARB AND PEAR MERINGUE CAKE

Serves 8

Base

125g butter, softened

½ cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground ginger
Filling

2 stalks rhubarb, cut 4cm pieces

1 pear, peeled and sliced

½ cup caster sugar

¼ cup water
Topping

3 egg whites

1½ cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla, corn flour and white vinegar

¼ cup roughly chopped hazelnuts
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line the base of a 20cm springform tin with baking paper.
  2. Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Fold in the flour, baking powder and ginger, mixing to form the dough. Press into the base of the tin and smooth the top. Bake for 20 minutes until just cooked. Remove and cool.
  3. Place the rhubarb and pear into a pot with the sugar and water. Slowly bring to a simmer and cook until both have softened. Allow to cool. Strain off any liquid so the fruit is quite dry.
  4. Turn the oven to 160C.
  5. Spread the fruit on to the cooked base.
  6. For the meringue, beat the egg whites until just stiff. Add the sugar in three batches, mixing through. Then, add the vanilla, corn flour, and vinegar. Top the fruit with the meringue rustically; it doesn’t have to be smooth. Sprinkle with the nuts. Bake for 25 minutes until the top is crispy.
  7. Remove and cool before serving.

Apple and lemon cake. This easy apple and lemon cake is zesty, moreish and flecked with pine nuts.

Pecan and mandarin cake. A sweet, zesty cake that combines bright, crowd-pleasing fruit and nuts.

Orange, ricotta and fennel cake. This glossy cake is a beautiful morning tea addition.

Gluten-free chocolate orange cake. Topped with fresh segments of orange top and a chocolate drizzle.

