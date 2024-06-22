This sweet serving is a textural masterpiece.
This rhubarb dessert requires a little precision, but will certainly impress guests. You can create a stunning serving with a delicate smoothing of the meringue. Making the cake a day in advance will also work well; the flavour just gets better.
Serves 8
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line the base of a 20cm springform tin with baking paper.
- Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Fold in the flour, baking powder and ginger, mixing to form the dough. Press into the base of the tin and smooth the top. Bake for 20 minutes until just cooked. Remove and cool.
- Place the rhubarb and pear into a pot with the sugar and water. Slowly bring to a simmer and cook until both have softened. Allow to cool. Strain off any liquid so the fruit is quite dry.
- Turn the oven to 160C.
- Spread the fruit on to the cooked base.
- For the meringue, beat the egg whites until just stiff. Add the sugar in three batches, mixing through. Then, add the vanilla, corn flour, and vinegar. Top the fruit with the meringue rustically; it doesn’t have to be smooth. Sprinkle with the nuts. Bake for 25 minutes until the top is crispy.
- Remove and cool before serving.
