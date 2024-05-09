A sweet, zesty cake that combines bright, crowd-pleasing fruit and nuts.

This mandarin cake is a real treat. It keeps very well in the fridge. Once you have zested the mandarins, peel and eat the flesh or squeeze for juice.

PECAN AND MANDARIN CAKE RECIPE Serves 8-10

190g butter, room temperature
1 cup caster sugar
1 tsp vanilla paste
3 eggs
2 cups self-rising flour
Zest of 2 mandarins
½ cup crushed pecan nuts
½ cup yoghurt

Icing
150g butter
150g cream cheese
1 tsp vanilla paste
2 cups icing sugar
1 Tbsp boiling water
¼ cup caramel sauce

To serve
¼ cup pecans
Zest from 1 mandarin

Preheat the oven to 160C. Line a 22cm tin with baking paper. Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla and eggs one at a time, beating well. Fold through the flour, mandarin zest, pecans and yoghurt. Spoon into the tin and smooth the top. Bake in the centre of the oven for 50 minutes. Remove and cool. For the icing, beat the butter and cream cheese in an electric mixer until pale in colour. Add the vanilla and icing sugar, beating until smooth. Lastly, beat in the water for a light, smooth texture. To assemble, cut the cake horizontally in half. Place the bottom on a serving plate. Spread a third of the icing onto the base, and drizzle with caramel. Place the top on the cake, spreading the remaining icing. Top with some extra pecans and mandarin zest.

